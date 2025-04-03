TOP FUEL TURNS 1,000: NHRA 4-WIDE NATIONALS IN CHARLOTTE SET TO HOST 1,000TH TOP FUEL RACE IN NHRA HISTORY

Landmark moment will include special celebration of notable Top Fuel winners, legends in attendance and a weekend filled with racing

CONCORD, N.C. (April 3, 2025) – One of the most unique spectacles in motorsports will include a historic moment for the NHRA’s Top Fuel category this year at zMAX Dragway.

The 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals takes place April 25-27 and a jam-packed weekend will include an incredible moment in NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series history: the 1,000th Top Fuel race.

The Top Fuel category made its first appearance at the 1963 NHRA Winternationals, with the legendary Don Garlits winning the opening race. More than 60 years and hundreds of races later, someone in the loaded Top Fuel category will make history at the amazing four-wide event at the Bellagio of Dragstrips.

The last three world champs in the class have been part of the rich history in Top Fuel, with Brittany Force winning the 900th race in 2019. Reigning world champion Antron Brown won No. 800 a decade ago at the fall race in Charlotte, while Doug Kalitta, the 2023 world champion, won the special 500th Top Fuel race in 2002 at the Texas Motorplex.

Will one of the trio add another history-making moment in Top Fuel’s incredible history, or will the likes of points leader Shawn Langdon, racing legend Tony Stewart, Clay Millican, four-time world champ Steve Torrence, defending event winner Justin Ashley, Josh Hart, and rising stars Jasmine Salinas and Ida Zetterstrom be the one to attach themselves to history as the winner of the 1,000th Top Fuel race?

To add to the moment, legends from the landmark races in Top Fuel history – including Garlits – will all be on hand in Charlotte to add to the celebration. The winners of 1st, 100th, 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th, 800th and 900th Top Fuel races will gather together for a special autograph session during the event and it will include an event-exclusive hero card, as fans will be invited to be part of history at one of the most unique events on the NHRA tour. The winner of the 1,000th Top Fuel race in Charlotte will also receive a special trophy and the Wally to close out a momentous weekend.

The Road to 1,000 Top Fuel races:

1: 1963 NHRA Winternationals – Don Garlits, winner

100: 1979 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Kelly Brown, winner

200: 1987 Dallas NHRA Nationals – Darrell Gwynn, winner

300: 1993 Columbus NHRA Springnationals – Doug Herbert, winner

400: 1998 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Cory McClenathan, winner

500: 2002 Dallas NHRA FallNationals – Doug Kalitta, winner

600: 2007 Atlanta NHRA Southern Nationals – Brandon Bernstein, winner

700: 2011 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Spencer Massey, winner

800: 2015 NHRA Carolina Nationals – Antron Brown, winner

900: 2019 Las Vegas NHRA Nationals – Brittany Force, winner

Four-wide racing always makes for a wild spectacle, and this year’s event will have even more meaning in the thrilling 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph Top Fuel ranks. But the action hardly stops there, as fans can also see all the stars in Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle as they try to win the unique four-wide race.

It is the fourth of 20 events during the 2025 season and there will be non-stop action and entertainment from start to finish, as fans will be treated to the extreme sensory overload of more than 45,000-horsepower with four nitro-burning machines simultaneously blazing down zMAX Dragway.

The event features some of the most spectacular action on the NHRA circuit, starting with Friday night Primetime under the lights. After nitro at night, fans will be treated to the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday, as the thrilling bonus race brings competitive racing – as well as a bonus purse and bonus points – to qualifying. That all leads into Sunday eliminations, where winners will be crowned, including the victor of the 1,000th Top Fuel race.

Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed victories at the 2024 event and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27.

Funny Car’s Hagan enjoyed his own milestone victory in Charlotte a year ago, as his holeshot victory in the final quad over Daniel Wilkerson gave the four-time world champ his 50th career victory. He’s now at 52 and searching for more against a loaded field that includes points leader Jack Beckman, who took over driving duties for John Force last year, reigning world champ Austin Prock, Ron Capps, Phoenix winner Paul Lee, Gainesville winner Chad Green, Cruz Pedregon and Bob Tasca III.

Anderson has dominated the Pro Stock ranks since late last season and has won two of the first three events in 2025. He’s been to four straight finals dating back to last year, breaking records early this season. Others to watch include KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, who has also been to three straight finals in 2025, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr., class newcomer Cory Reed, Aaron Stanfield and Matt Hartford.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Herrera ruled 2024 in the category, winning the first six races of the year. He’s off to a flying start in 2025, winning in Gainesville as the two-wheeled category returns for the first time since that race featuring a talented pool of riders like Matt Smith, Richard Gadson, Jianna Evaristo, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and the season-opener in the Holley EFI Factory X category. The first Summit Racing Equipment Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout of 2025 will also take place in Charlotte.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Charlotte can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 26 at 12 and 2:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations action at 6 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

