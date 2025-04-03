OnderLaw Partners with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Driver Jeb Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

OnderLaw Announces Its 2025 Partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Driver Jeb Burton, Who Will Drive the No. 27 OnderLaw Chevrolet in two races during 2025.

St. Louis, MO (April 3, 2025) – OnderLaw, a St. Louis-based personal injury law firm, will serve as the primary partner of the No. 27 OnderLaw Chevrolet at the “Grant Park 165” in Chicago on July 7 with driver Jeb Burton and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. The partnership will extend through the remainder of the 2025 season and OnderLaw will again be the team’s primary partner at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at WWT Raceway on September 7.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome OnderLaw to the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport family,” said Jordan Anderson. “It’s especially exciting to kick off this partnership at two Midwest races, right in the heart of OnderLaw’s backyard. There’s something really powerful about teaming up with a St. Louis-based organization that not only supports motorsports but also shares our passion for making a difference in the lives of others. Whether it’s on the track or through community impact, we’re thrilled to be collaborating on mutual causes that matter—and to do it alongside a partner as committed and respected as OnderLaw is truly something special.”

“OnderLaw is thrilled to partner with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Jeb Burton,” said James Onder, Attorney and Managing Partner of OnderLaw. “This partnership aligns with our determination and commitment to winning—both on the track and in the courtroom. I have known John (Bommarito) for decades and we share a similar passion for winning. We were born and raised in Missouri and truly appreciate Midwest values. With a shared love of our hometown of St. Louis, we both chose to grow our businesses alongside our family roots. After John introduced me to Jordan and Jeb, I knew we had the makings of an incredible partnership. We’re excited to kick the partnership off in Chicago this July and bring it home to St. Louis at the WWT Raceway in September.”

OnderLaw will recognize and reward race fans with authentic team merchandise and VIP race experiences throughout the season. OnderLaw will share giveaway details, promotions, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content on its and the team’s social media channels:

https://www.facebook.com/onderlawfirm

https://www.instagram.com/onderlaw

https://www.tiktok.com/@onderlaw

https://twitter.com/TheOnderLawFirm

https://www.facebook.com/jordanandersonracing

https://www.instagram.com/jarnascar

About OnderLaw

OnderLaw was founded in St. Louis by James G. Onder in 2002 and has earned a preeminent reputation among trial lawyers nationwide as a successful, skilled, and passionate law firm. The organization’s accomplished team of 26 attorneys and over 120 dedicated staff members aim to go beyond providing expertise and legal experience. With every case the firm represents, it is changing the way people and corporations think, act, and do business — for the better.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series Team owned by Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson, the youngest winning team owner in NASCAR, and Bommarito Automotive Group President John Bommarito. Following the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Talladega in 2023, the organization is poised for continued growth and accomplishments on and off the track. The organization’s goal is to embrace the journey and never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or at the race shop.

About Jeb Burton:

Jeb Burton competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport. He scored his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and the first for the team at Talladega Superspeedway in 2023. Jeb is the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ward Burton and the cousin of current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton.