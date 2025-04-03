TRICON PARTNERS WITH CALL BEFORE YOUR DIG FOR LIME ROCK

Toni Breidinger to Drive CBYD Tundra at Historic Connecticut Road Course

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 3, 2025) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Call Before You Dig Inc. (CBYD) and Manafort Brothers, Inc for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) debut at Lime Rock Park. CBYD, a Connecticut-based non-profit dedicated to promoting excavation safety will serve as the primary partner on Toni Breidinger’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the event.

CBYD is a free service available to anyone planning excavation work in Connecticut, providing critical information about the location of underground utility pipes and cables at proposed work sites. Its one-call notification system plays a critical role in preventing damage to underground utilities during excavation projects, ensuring the safety of communities and individuals.

Joining CBYD as co-sponsors of the No. 5 entry are Manafort Brothers and CWPM Waste Removal & Recycling Services. Manafort Brothers is a nationally recognized leader in construction and transit infrastructure, while CWPM is a trusted provider of waste removal and recycling services for communities in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“With the support of our dedicated partners, we are paving the way for a safer future — both on the job site and the track.” said Christopher Tralli, President at CBYD. “Alongside Manafort Brothers and CWPM, we look forward to joining forces with Toni Breidinger and TRICON to help continue driving towards precision and safety.”

Amid her rookie campaign, Breidinger has built an impressive résumé of barrier-breaking achievements. She holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in the ARCA Menards Series and set the highest-ever debut finish for a female in NCTS history, placing 15th at Kansas Speedway in 2023.

“I’m so excited to have Call Before You Dig and Manafort Brothers and CWPM join me for their home state race!” said Breidinger. “Making my road course debut in the Truck Series is already an exciting challenge, but getting to take it on alongside such an enthusiastic and engaged group makes it even more special.”

The LiUNA 150 from Lime Rock Park will be televised live on FOX on Saturday, June 28 at 1:00 P.M. ET, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About Call Before You Dig

Call Before You Dig is a free service to anyone excavating within the state of Connecticut. It is the law. Call Before You Dig service enables excavators to obtain information on the location of underground utility pipes and cables in the area of the proposed work site. This knowledge will help protect the excavators from harm and the facilities from damage.

CBYD’s mission is to “Provide communication and education to improve safety when excavating”. Having valued excavation and business partners like Manafort Brothers Inc and CWPM that practice safe digging methods and employ best practices is vital to the success of the CBYD program. From the largest scale projects Manafort Brothers Inc tackles, to homeowners digging for a new pool, a mailbox, landscaping and planting trees, or a deck, following the CBYD regulations is imperative for everyone’s safety. Digging only a few inches can pose risks. CBYD provides guidelines in separate manuals for professional excavators and homeowners on its website, www.cbyd.com. Homeowners or excavators can simply log on for an e-ticket or call 811 at no cost and the CBYD staff will guide people through the process to protect against a range of problems, from the inconvenience of disrupted utility service to the potential of explosions or electrocutions.