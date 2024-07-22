Rick Ware Racing: The Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis

RICK WARE RACING

The Brickyard 400

Date: July 21, 2024

Event: Brickyard 400 (Round 22 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile rectangular oval)

Format: 160 laps, broken into three stages 50 laps/50 laps/60 laps)

Note: Race extended seven laps past its scheduled 160-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

RWR Race Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 18th / Running, completed 167 of 167 laps)

● Justin Haley (Started 34th, Finished 20th / Running, completed 167 of 167 laps)

RWR Points:

● Justin Haley (29th with 319 points)

● Cody Ware (36th with 47 points)

Ware Notes:

● This was Ware’s first career Brickyard 400.

● This was Ware’s best finish so far this year. His previous best was 24th, earned in April at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

● Ware’s 18th-place finish was the best result for RWR at Indianapolis. The previous best was a 21st-place result, earned by J.J. Yeley in 2020.

Haley Notes:

● Haley, a native of Winamac, Indiana, earned his ninth top-20 of the season in his first career Brickyard 400.

● Haley’s 20th-place finish also bettered RWR’s previous best finish at Indianapolis.

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the Brickyard 400 to score his 27th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his fourth of the season and his first at Indianapolis. The race ended under caution with Tyler Reddick finishing second.

● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 34 laps.

● Only 24 of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Kyle Larson leaves Indianapolis as the new championship leader with a 10-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.

Sound Bites:

“I’m super happy with how the day ended. To come back from a left-rear flat and going two laps down, to fight our way back to 18th through the late race chaos was a good fight by everyone on the team. We stayed focused and executed all day. I’m happy with the result, especially getting to race at Indy in a crown jewel race like the Brickyard 400 and put our bad luck from Pocono behind us.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 15 AFT Peoria TT Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“I’m happy with the progress we made over the weekend. I felt like we had a good shot at a top-15. We started off really struggling with passing, it would just get so tight, but we finally got it to a good place. Then a slow stop put us behind and all the cautions at the end made it tough to make up that track position. The two weeks off should be a good chance to reset and get back to consistent top-15 and top-20 finishes.”– Justin Haley, driver of the No. 51 Fraternal Order of Eagles Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series gets a two-week respite before returning to action Aug. 11 for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The race begins at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.