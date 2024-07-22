Keselowski’s Fuel Run Comes Up Short in Indy After Leading 35 Laps

Buescher Earns P22 Finish After Two-Straight Tire Issues in Early Stages

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (July 21, 2024) – Brad Keselowski led the Brickyard 400 with less than five laps remaining Sunday afternoon, but a caution with two to go sent the race into NASCAR Overtime, where the No. 6 ran out of fuel, ultimately spoiling his chances of a win. He went on to finish 21st, while Chris Buescher overcame two-straight flat tires early to get back on the lead lap and finish 22nd.

Keselowski led 35 laps in total – second-most of any driver – as fuel mileage was the difference in a race that went into two NASCAR Overtimes, ultimately ending under yellow, despite a car unable to continue with still two laps remaining.

6 Recap

With a qualifying effort of 26th, the No. 6 team needed a strategy move at some point in the race to flip the track position. They opted for an early strategy play, keeping Keselowski on track in the middle of the first pit cycle as he pitted from the lead at lap 41. However, he was penalized for violating the pit exit rule, and was forced to complete a pass through pit road.

After finishing the stage in 36th, Keselowski began the second stage from that spot, needing a yellow to get back on the lead lap. That came when the caution flew at lap 68 as the No. 6 went on to finish the stage in 21st.

Then, as pit cycles continued to play out in the early part of stage three, the Fastenal team made its bets early, keeping Keselowski on track throughout. He restarted eighth at lap 115 and was up to third by lap 124. He stayed out under that caution, ultimately leading the field back to green at lap 130.

From there, it was fuel save mode for the Body Guard Ford as Keselowski maintained the top spot. Needing to pit with less than five to go, the caution flew at lap 158 – two shy of the checkered – which extended the race to the first NASCAR Overtime attempt, at the time. Keselowski remained on track, but ran out of fuel coming to the restart zone, forcing him to pit road.

The race went into another NASCAR Overtime restart, but was ruled official under caution after 167 laps.

17 Recap

Buescher had the misfortune of two separate flat tire issues early in Sunday’s 400-mile race. After qualifying 23rd, the No. 17 Castrol Edge Ford experienced the first flat tire just after lap 35. After the team put four fresh tires on, Buescher again had a flat left rear just a handful of laps later, setting him off the pace to the leaders.

From there, Buescher had to climb an uphill battle to get back on the lead lap, but scenarios continued to not fall his way throughout much of the afternoon. The late cautions ultimately put him back on the lead lap where he went on to finish 22nd.

Up Next

The sport takes two weeks off for the Olympics, with racing action set to return Sunday, Aug. 11 at Richmond Raceway.

