EIGHT STAR RIDERS SET FOR GETTRX NHRA PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, Calif. (July 22, 2024) – Featuring a host of world champions and standout riders, the eight-bike field is set for this weekend’s GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout, with the specialty race grabbing the spotlight as part of the 36th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at scenic Sonoma Raceway.

The fan-favorite facility plays host to the eight riders aiming for big money and bragging rights in the unique bonus race, which takes place on Saturday at Sonoma Raceway. Defending world champion Gaige Herrera has the top seed, which gives him the first pick in the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout, while the riders seeded second through eighth are six-time world champion Matt Smith, Hector Arana Jr., Jianna Evaristo, Steve Johnson, who is making his 500th career start this weekend in Sonoma, Angie Smith, Chase Van Sant, who won on Sunday in Seattle, and John Hall, who slipped into the final spot.

It’s a standout lineup in the unique specialty event, which starts with the actual callout process on Friday at 2 p.m. PT on stage in the fan zone in the media. Herrera, who is the defending Callout winner, will select his first-round opponent, getting his pick of seven other riders. If Smith isn’t selected, he will get the next pick, followed by Arana until the first-round matchups are set.

The winning rider who makes the quickest run in the opening round will also get a chance to select their semifinal opponent, adding even more intrigue to the specialty race.

The first round of the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout takes place at 12 p.m. PT, with the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. and the finals at 2:55 p.m. A special broadcast highlighting the specialty race will take place at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday on FS1.

Herrera, who is also the points leader on the strength of six wins in the first seven PSM races, is after back-to-back wins in the Callout. But Van Sant, who is seeded seventh for the second straight year, ended Herrera’s NHRA-record streak of 11 straight victory and 46 consecutive round wins with a victory on Sunday in Seattle. Evaristo is making her first appearance in the Callout, while both Matt and Angie Smith have proven to be successful in bonus races. Johnson is on the verge of an historic start and would love to win the Callout during his 500th start, while Arana Jr., who is also sponsored by GETTRX, and Hall have proven plenty capable of going rounds this year as well.

Full schedule for the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout (ET):

Friday, July 26

2:00 PM – NHRA All-Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Call Out selections in the Fan Zone.

2:30 PM– NHRA All-Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Call Out Autograph Session at the GETTRX Display in the Fan Zone.

Saturday, July 27

12:00 PM – NHRA All-Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout opening round

1:45 PM- NHRA All-Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout semifinals

2:55 PM – NHRA All-Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout finals

2024 GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout Final Standings

Gaige Herrera Matt Smith Hector Arana Jr. Jianna Evaristo Steve Johnson Angie Smith Chase Van Sant John Hall

(Note: Herrera will get the first selection for the opening round, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until matchups are set.)

Last year, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all took home NHRA Wally trophies in Sonoma. This year’s race will again be broadcast on both FOX and FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 28 on FOX.

In Top Fuel, Ashley will be on the hunt for his second straight Sonoma win and third win of 2024. He’ll be up against points leader and reigning world champion Doug Kalitta, who has three wins on the season. Also in the mix will be past Sonoma winners Shawn Langdon, Antron Brown and Steve Torrence, as well as Clay Millican and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart.

Funny Car’s Todd has two wins in each nitro category from the facility and would like to capitalize on his past success. To collect another win, he’ll need to get past points leader Austin Prock, who joined the Funny Car ranks this season, as well as Norwalk winner Bob Tasca III and defending world champion Matt Hagan, who each have two wins this season, and Ron Capps.

The Pro Stock class will make its return to Sonoma after a year off in 2023. Reigning champion Erica Enders, six-time Sonoma winner Greg Anderson, points leader Dallas Glenn, Seattle winner Jeg Coughlin Jr. and two-time 2024 winner Aaron Stanfield will all be ready to pick up a win in wine country.

Also on the schedule for this year’s Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals is the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout, Street Legal and Top the Cops exhibitions as well.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Sonoma. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. PT on Friday, July 26 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 27 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 28. Television coverage includes eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

