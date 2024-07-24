Event Preview: FR Americas, F4 U.S. and JS F4 Series at the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour

Track Facts:

Circuit: Thunderbolt Course

Length: 2.25-miles / 12-turn road course

Race Direction: Clockwise

Podium: Victory Circle, located at the rear of the Race Control Tower

FR Americas Championship

Practice: Friday, July 26 at 2:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. ET

Qualifying: Saturday, July 27 at 10:25 a.m. ET

Feature Race 1: Saturday, July 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Feature Race 2: Sunday, July 28 at 9:45 a.m. ET

Feature Race 3: Sunday, July 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET

F4 U.S. Championship

Practice: Friday, July 26 at 4:00 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. ET

Qualifying: Saturday, July 27 at 11:45 a.m. ET

Feature Race 1: Saturday, July 27 at 5:50 p.m. ET

Feature Race 2: Sunday, July 28 at 11:05 a.m. ET

Feature Race 3: Sunday, July 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Ligier JS F4 Series

Practice: Friday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. ET

Qualifying: Saturday, July 27 at 8:55 a.m. ET

Feature Race 1: Saturday, July 27 at 2:10 p.m. ET

Feature Race 2: Sunday, July 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Feature Race 3: Sunday, July 28 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Races will be streamed live at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV FR Americas, F4 U.S. and JS F4 Arrive in New Jersey

Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) and the Ligier JS F4 Series (JS F4) arrive at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) this weekend for the next round in their 2024 season. With races at NJMP, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Circuit of The Americas (COTA) remaining on the calendar for both FR Americas and F4 U.S., there’s still plenty of racing to go. However, for JS F4, the race at NJMP marks the penultimate round of the championship, with only COTA remaining on the 2024 calendar. The three championships will be joined by Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Race Promotions, and Shelby Club North America for the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour, with a weekend that features something for everyone. Tickets for the event are on sale now at SpeedTour.net/NJ.

Point Standings Shake Up

The battle for the 2024 FR Americas championship has seen a major shakeup over the last few weeks, as two of the four race winners this season have seen their progress slowed due to circumstances outside of their control. With back-to-back wins at Road America earlier this season, Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) missed the races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last month when an off during practice put an early end to his weekend. Meanwhile, after winning four races this season—including three of the last four rounds—points leader Ryan Shehan (No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) will miss this weekend’s events at NJMP due to funding constraints. Both scenarios leave Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), who currently sits second in the standings, with an opportunity to open an expansive points lead with three races scheduled this weekend.

From Chile to the Podium at Mid-Ohio

Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 TLink / Allegro Ligier JS F3) is coming off a career-best weekend at Mid-Ohio, earning his second podium in FR Americas and improving on his career-best finish with a second-place result. A resident of Santiago, Chile, Ambiado has one of the most grueling logistical schedules of the FR Americas competitors this season, traveling back and forth from South America for each round.

Sherlock Returns

Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) returns to the cockpit after missing both races at Mid-Ohio. The Texas native entered the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour ranked third in the standings; however, after missing the two races, he’s now ranked fifth, 104.5 points behind the leader. Sherlock was on a similar trajectory last season in F4 U.S. when he entered the 2023 NJMP event at a 78.5-point deficit, but he found his footing that weekend to make a charge at the championship, ultimately finishing the season as the F4 U.S. Vice Champion. With two FR Americas wins already under his belt this year, Sherlock looks to once again return to winning form this weekend in New Jersey.

Switching Lanes, But Still Going Fast

Nicole Havrda (No. 6 Valley Kitchens Ltd / Colonial Countertops Ltd Ligier JS F3) has been turning laps for years, but it wasn’t always on the race track—it used to be in the swimming pool. Growing up a competitive swimmer, Havrda started swimming at the age of five and spent at least two hours in the pool every day. Hoping to one day make it to the Olympics, she was competing at the national level when she attended the Austrian F1 Grand Prix while on a family vacation and everything changed. Having caught the racing bug, Havrda shifted her focus to motorsports, attending driving schools and getting started in karting before moving into cars. As the 2024 Summer Olympics open in Paris this weekend, Havrda will be looking for her first FR Americas win after earning three podiums earlier this season.

Bowlsbey Looks to Build on Consistency

Hayden Bowlsbey (No. 22 IGY6 Motorsports / Save22 Ligier JS F3) finished last year’s New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour wheels up. Having to rebuild his car with the help of family and friends, Bowlsbey didn’t miss a beat. In fact, in the year that has followed, the 20-year-old driver has been more focused than ever, consistently bringing home top-five finishes and earning his first-career podiums in FR Americas. Coming off of one of his most consistent weekends to date with back-to-back fourth-place finishes at Mid-Ohio, Bowlsbey looks to build on that momentum when his IGY6 Motorsports team pulls into NJMP this weekend.

Crossed Flags at NJMP

F4 U.S. marks the halfway point of its 2024 season this weekend at NJMP, as the championship visits the Thunderbolt course for Rounds 6-7-8 of its 14-race season. The season has featured exceptionally competitive racing, with tight battles and close finishes as the Ligier JS F422 chassis and Ligier Storm powerhouse celebrate their premiere season on track. Both continue to prove their value, with 100% reliability in race completion and increased speeds over the previous generation racecar.

Five Races Later, Six Points Separate Stati and Quimby

With nearly half of the season in the books, the F4 U.S. championship battle continues to heat up. Each with two wins this year, Nicolas Stati (No. 15 AGI Sport Ligier JS F422) and Daniel Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422) appear poised for an intense battle for the championship title, as only six points separate the two. Behind them, Pablo Benites Jr. (No. 44 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F422) backed up his first-career win at Road America with a podium during the Mid-Ohio event to rank third, just 26 markers behind points leader Stati. With only 60 points separating the top-seven drivers in the standings, it’s still anyone’s title to win. The 2024 F4 U.S. Champion will receive a scholarship to compete in the 2025 season of FR Americas with full support from Ligier Automotive, Hankook Motorsports and Parella Motorsports Holdings.

Alex Crosbie Steps Up to the Podium

Last time out, Alex Crosbie (No. 41 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) earned his first-career podium in Round 4 at Mid-Ohio. This is the New Zealander’s first season racing in America, which means that he’s visiting each of the race circuits for the first time, while also learning the Ligier JS F422 chassis and adapting to his Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport crew.

Roberts Bounces Back

Connor Roberts (No. 46 ApexSpeed.com / Entropy Cellars Ligier JS F422) left the season opener at Road America with a perfect podium streak, but an incident in Round 4 put him behind the eight-ball at Mid-Ohio. Demonstrating the safety of the new chassis, Roberts was unharmed when contact sent him rolling into the gravel trap. However, extensive damage sustained to the car left the family-owned team scrambling to get ready for Sunday. Finishing setting up the car mere minutes before the race, Roberts maintained his composure and raced to a fifth-place finish, keeping his championship hopes alive.

David vs. Goliath in the Team Championship Battle

The fight is on for the F4 U.S. Team Championship title. While Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport continues to be a powerhouse with three entries in the series, they have faced stiff competition from the single-car teams in the paddock. With Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport (two wins), Atlantic Racing Team (two), and Scuderia Buell (one) all winning races this season, it took until Round 4 before Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport had two drivers represented on the same podium. Meanwhile, Team Roberts Racing continues to look for its first win after three podiums and a career-best finish of second, while MLT Motorsports is looking to secure its first podium after four top-five finishes.

Frontrunners Emerge in Championship Battle

With JS F4 entering the penultimate round of its 2024 season, the championship battle is coming down to the wire and there’s a lot on the line, as the championship-winning driver will also earn a full scholarship to compete in F4 U.S. in 2025. Accumulating three wins and seven podiums, Teddy Musella (No. 25 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F4) currently leads the way. However, he’s facing tough competition from Kekai Hauanio (No. 29 N.E.Where Transportation / New’T Racing Ligier JS F4), who has four wins this season—including the two most recent rounds. Only 10 points separate Musella and Hauanio, and it’s just another 10 points back to third-place Bacon Zelenka (No. 45 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4). With two wins at Road America earlier this season, Zelenka scored podiums at both NOLA Motorsports Park and Mid-Ohio to ensure he stays in the championship hunt. Determined to not let the boys have all the fun, Maite Cáceres (No. 6 Abitab / Supermatch Ligier JS F4) has stayed tight on their gearboxes all season. With four podiums in nine races and only one finish outside the top five, Cáceres may still be looking for her first win, but she’s keeping her championship hopes alive, just 39 points behind leader Musella.

JENSEN Looks for Repeat Performance in New Jersey

JENSEN returns to the site of their first race win one year after taking the top step of the podium with driver Oliver Westling in FR Americas. A longtime competitor in FR Americas, F4 U.S. and now JS F4, JENSEN secured two wins and four podiums in FR Americas last season en route to finishing second in the team championship point standings. Focused on their JS F4 efforts this year, the team returns to NJMP with drivers Jake Pollack (No. 1 JENSEN Ligier JS F4) and Athan Sterling (No. 2 JENSEN Ligier JS F4) behind the wheel. While Sterling makes his JS F4 debut after an extensive testing program with JENSEN, Pollack looks to add to his season-long stats and continue to chip away at the championship. With a career-best third-place finish, Pollack has two podium results, including in the most recent round at Mid-Ohio, where he also earned the Omologato Perfectly-Timed Move of the Race award for an impressive performance throughout the weekend.

Rafal Wolosz Racing Near Home

A resident of Rutherford, N.J., Rafal Wolosz (No. 27 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F4) will have the benefit of racing near home this weekend for the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour. Despite living just 120 miles north of the track, this will be Wolosz’s first time to the southern New Jersey circuit. After starting the season getting track time in his JS F4 car with SVRA, the Polish driver made his JS F4 debut at Mid-Ohio last month.

Bacon Zelenka Reaches New Levels in Sim Racing

It’s no secret that drivers often turn to sim racing as a way to prepare for their on-track racing, and 18-year-old Bacon Zelenka (No. 45 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) is no exception. In fact, Zelenka has reached the top level of GT3 competition, racing in the World GT Championship with Altitude Esport. Spending an estimated five hours a day on the sim, Zelenka adds it to an already packed schedule with multiple part-time jobs, working in the race shop and continuing his coursework at Purdue University.

PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship Recipients Back in Action

Two PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship Recipients will return to the track this weekend after scheduling conflicts sidelined them from the most recent round of JS F4 competition. Harbir Dass (No. 23 Berg DMG Racing Ligier JS F4) will be donning a new car number with his Berg DMG Racing entry, while Christopher Parrish (No. 83 IGY6 Motorsports / Save22 Ligier JS F4) returns to his usual IGY6 Motorsports ride. During their most recent outing with JS F4, both drivers achieved their career-best finishes, as Parrish finished second and Dass fifth in Round 5 at Road America.