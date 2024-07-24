KENNINGTON AND CASTROL TEAM READY FOR EDMONTON

July 24, 2024. DJ Kennington, driver of the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge, is set to make waves in round eight of the NASCAR Canada Series at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, AB, this Saturday, July 27th. This race marks the second stop on the series’ Western Canada swing.

The Castrol team is looking for redemption after a challenging race last year, where a punctured radiator led to their only finish outside the top ten at the demanding 1/4-mile oval over eight races. Kennington has also scored three top-five finishes.

Kennington and the Castrol team have made significant gains in performance with the new oval car they rolled out a few weeks ago and are set to reclaim their position at the front of the field.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Saturday July 27th Green Flag 7:30PM MT

Bayer 300

Race eight of 13 in 2024

This is the ninth NASCAR Canada Series race Edmonton International Raceway

The Track: 1/4-mile paved oval

Best finish: Fourth in 2015

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote: “This is a challenging track, and 300 laps is a long race. It’s tough to pass so you want to be able to run the bottom groove. We’ve learned a lot about this car and we’re ready to break through. It was a total fluke and just a bad break with some debris taking us out of contention last year, so we’re excited to get going”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The NAPA 300 from Edmonton International Raceway will also air on TSN Sunday and RDS2 date and times TBD.

