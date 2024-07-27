Getting The Safest Luxury Car Shipping Services – What Does It Take?

Your luxury automobile is a significant investment that should be protected from risks, especially during transport. Expensive cars are usually safely tucked away in garages or porches under shades, so it also makes sense to transport them like that, no?

Enclosed luxury car shipping services help you do just that. Let’s see why you need an enclosed car carrier for luxury car moving in 2024 and beyond:

Enclosed Luxury Car Transport is an ABSOLUTE Necessity:

As per the data shared by Injury Facts, there were 1,20,200 large truck crashes in 2022 alone, which shows how risky it can be to get open carrier luxury car transport services. Here’s the visual representation of the crash trends each year:

Data Observation:

As per the data, truck crashes saw a continuous increase from 2008.

A noticeable spike in truck crashes can be seen from 2011 to 2012

Since 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been using a new Crash Report Sampling System. Even after doing that, more crashes have been recorded.

The number of truck crashes has been consistently climbing since 2016.

Open carriers are encouraged for vehicles of daily use with low market value. However, enclosed auto shipping is a must for super-expensive automobiles.

In case of an accident, open carrier car transport will put your expensive vehicle at a high risk of damage. Since an open carrier’s cargo insurance is not enough to cover luxury/exotic automobiles fully, you may not get full compensation for the damages. Enclosed exotic car transport, on the other hand, does come with a significantly higher coverage amount.

Never Go With The Cheapest Enclosed Car Transport – They Cut Corners:

When you ship luxury cars, getting the cheapest car moving solution might be tempting. However, this can be an invitation to a lot of trouble than saving a few hundred bucks is worth.

Transport services offering cheaper luxury car shipping costs than the industry average often cut corners to make up for the reduced price. Here are some ways they compromise luxury car safety:

Cheap transport companies risk vehicle damage by overloading trucks

To make up for their cheap luxury car shipping costs, carriers overload their enclosed transport trucks. One example is installing a deck inside the smaller enclosed trailer than allowed, leaving very little space between certain types of high vehicles and the deck.

Moreover, by cramming more vehicles inside a single enclosed trailer, carriers can maximize their profits, which can compromise your vehicle’s protection during transit. This can lead to vehicle damage due to shifting or collisions.

Lower prices could mean inexperienced drivers with higher accident rates

Experienced drivers who can tackle different road and weather conditions charge a good chunk of money to haul loads.

Cheap companies cannot afford to hire such carriers, so they go for inexperienced and new carriers who are prone to making more mistakes. One thing you cannot afford when moving luxury vehicles is mistakes, as even a small one can cost a fortune.

Inspections and maintenance are often lacking with low-cost transport firms.

These low-cost enclosed shipping services skimp on proper equipment maintenance and inspections, leading to a higher probability of accidents or hauler breakdowns during transit. This can result in significant delays and further increase the risk of vehicle damage.

Customer service tends to suffer when transporters aim for bare minimum costs.

Low luxury car shipping costs also mean the services will often fall short, providing limited communication, poor responsiveness, and little to no updates on the shipment status.

This can be quite stressful and frustrating, especially if you need to make any route changes or if any issues arise during transportation.

Reputable transporters invest in advanced systems to prevent losses and theft.

Reputable car shipping providers that charge industry-standard prices to ship luxury cars invest in advanced security systems like cameras, alarms, and lift gates to prevent losses, theft, and vehicle damage during transport.

They prioritize security, employ highly trained and experienced drivers, maintain their hauling fleet to the highest standards, and offer exceptional customer service and vehicle tracking capabilities.

Always Opt for Luxury Car Container Shipping For Overseas Moves:

When shipping a vehicle to another country or another state like Hawaii using freight transportation, do not use RoRo as it’s riskier. Your vehicle will be parked on the deck and exposed to environmental elements such as sun, rain, and humidity, affecting its paint job and polish.

Moreover, since your luxury automobile will be parked out in the open on the freight, it can get damaged, or someone can steal any expensive accessory, and you’ll only know about it after you inspect the vehicle.

So always get luxury car container shipping for complete vehicle protection and your own peace of mind.

Feature Luxury Car Container Shipping RoRo Shipping Protection from Elements Highest level of protection Moderate protection Damage Prevention Minimizes risk of damage Increased risk of damage Security Secured in a specialized container Exposed on an open deck Delivery Condition Arrives in pristine condition May arrive with some wear and tear

Dig Into The Background of The Enclosed Car Transport Company

When shipping your luxury vehicle, make sure to thoroughly check the enclosed car transport company’s background and reputation. This step is essential to ensure the safety and security of your prized possession during auto transportation.

The reason for doing this check is to ensure the company you are hiring has what it takes to move your vehicle and also to avoid any scams. Here are a few things you should look out for:

Key Factors to Research Criteria For a Good Company Years of experience The company has been offering car shipping company services for over 10 years and has a solid online reputation for delivering high-quality services. Industry certifications The shipper is a member of the Better Business Bureau, has an A+ rating on the platform, and holds certifications from the Automotive Transport Association. This ensures that they adhere to industry best practices. Customer reviews Customers have continuously praised the vehicle transporter’s reliability and professionalism, with an average rating of 4.3+ out of 5 stars on large review platforms like Google. Legal and safety issues Check the auto transport company is licensed by D.O.T and has maintained a clean transport record, with no reported legal or safety-related incidents in the past few years.

Proper auto transport tie-down procedures ensure your vehicle arrives at its destination unscathed. Look for a company with industry-recognized certifications in secure loading and tie-down techniques. This will give you peace of mind knowing your car is handled by experienced professionals prioritizing enclosed car transport safety gear.

Equipment Importance Recommended Specifications Straps Secure the vehicle during transport Heavy-duty, reinforced nylon or polyester, with a minimum working load limit of 5,000 lbs. Chains Provide additional support and stability Grade 70 or higher, with a minimum working load limit of 3,300 lbs. per chain. Tie-down Points Secure the vehicle to the transport trailer Sturdy, corrosion-resistant hooks or D-rings with a minimum working load limit of 3,500 lbs. per point.

Consider Opting for Dual Driver Transport for Extended Journeys

When shipping your luxury automobile over long distances, the safety and security of your vehicle should be your top priority. Hiring an enclosed car shipper with a dual-driver team is one strategy that can provide you with peace of mind for long journeys such as cross-country auto transport.

The dual-driver approach offers several key advantages that can enhance the reliability and safety of your vehicle’s delivery. Having two experienced drivers share the responsibility behind the wheel, they can take turns resting and avoiding fatigue, which can be a significant risk factor in long-distance auto transport. This helps maintain the driver’s focus and alertness and reduces the chances of any incidents or delays along the way.

Benefits of Dual Driver Car Shipping Single Driver Auto Transport -Reduced risk of driver fatigue

-Faster delivery times with efficient rotation

-Enhanced security and monitoring of the vehicle

-Improved reliability and on-time performance -Higher risk of driver fatigue

-Potential for delays and schedule disruptions

-Less monitoring and security for the vehicle

-Lower reliability and on-time delivery

When selecting an enclosed car shipping provider for your long-distance vehicle transport with two drivers, inquire about their policies and procedures regarding dual-driver transport. This can be an invaluable investment in your luxury car’s safe and secure delivery, particularly for car shipping over extended trips.

Ask How Many Vehicles Typically Transported Together For Safety In Numbers

When selecting enclosed car transport services, ask about the usual number of cars the shipper moves in one trailer/container.

Hiring a company that limits the number of vehicles per shipment means your vehicle is less likely to be damaged during loading, unloading, and shifting of other vehicles during transit.

Furthermore, a smaller group of vehicles means more individualized attention to each car.

Number of Vehicles per Shipment Advantages Disadvantages 1-3 vehicles -Personalized attention for each car

-Reduced risk of damage or incidents

-Faster loading and unloading times -Potentially higher per-vehicle cost

-Limited capacity for larger shipments 4-6 vehicles -Balanced capacity and safety

-Efficient use of transport resources

-Competitive per-vehicle pricing -Slightly less personalized attention

-Slightly longer loading and unloading times 7+ vehicles Economies of scale for lower per-vehicle cost

-Ability to handle larger shipments -Higher risk of damage or incidents

-Less individualized attention for each carLonger loading and unloading times

Make Sure to Be Present At Loading/Unloading And Record The Process

It’s super important that you be present at the time of loading and unloading of the vehicle and that you document the whole process through videos and pictures.

This will help you personally inspect the luxury vehicle for any pre-existing damages and any new damages after the delivery.

Consider the following tips to make the most of your presence during the loading and unloading:

Carefully examine the vehicle for any existing dents, scratches, or other damage before and after transport.

Take detailed photos and videos of the entire process, ensuring you capture the vehicle’s condition at each stage.

Verify that the car is properly secured and transported in accordance with industry standards.

Confirm the vehicle’s mileage and fuel level before and after the journey.

Transporting an expensive automobile is a highly responsible undertaking and should be done right with all of its prerequisites followed to a tee. From start to finish, make sure to act on the checklist given in this guide for the best possible shipping experience.