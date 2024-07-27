Woods-Toth, Stati, Hauanio on Pole as FR Americas, F4 U.S. and JS F4 Take on New Jersey

Patrick Woods-Toth Secures NJ Lottery SpeedTour Pole

MILLVILLE, N.J. (July 27, 2024) – Patrick Woods-Toth secured the pole for Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) on Saturday morning. Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) laid down consistently quick laps all session, but made heavy impact with the Armco barrier in Turn 2 during the closing minutes of qualifying, leaving his Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport team to fight an uphill battle with lights out for Race 1 quickly approaching.

Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) was second quick in qualifying, followed by Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 LIQUI MOLY Ligier JS F3) in third.

FR Americas completed two practices yesterday, with Woods-Toth leading the first session and Ambiado on top of the leaderboard during the second session.

During the opening practice, Woods-Toth recorded a 1:16.179 lap to hold just a 0.12-second advantage over his teammate Jett Bowling (No. 02 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3). Ambiado was third quick with a 1:16.423 lap time.

When they went back out for the second and final practice, Ambiado picked up over a second to record a 1:15.175 lap and lead the field. Woods-Toth was just 0.175-seconds behind Ambiado, while Sherlock ranked third.

The lights go out for FR Americas’ Race 1 at NJMP today at 4:05pm ET. A live stream of the races from the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour weekend will be available at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV, with live timing and scoring accessed on the Race Monitor app. Additional news and updates will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Nicolas Stati Takes F4 U.S. Pole, Paces Practice at NJMP

MILLVILLE, N.J. (July 27, 2024) – Nicolas Stati is the class of the field so far in Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP). Stati (No. 15 AGI Sport Ligier JS F422) held a 0.199-second advantage over the competition in qualifying on Saturday morning after recording a 1:18.680 lap at the 2.250-mile NJMP Thunderbolt circuit.

Just like yesterday’s two practices, Stati’s Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport teammate Alex Crosbie (No. 41 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) was quick on his heels with a 1:18.879 lap. Just behind them, Daniel Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422) logged a 1:19.264 lap to be just 0.584 seconds off the pace.

F4 U.S. ran two practices yesterday to get ready for the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour event. Stati topped the leaderboard for both sessions with a 1:19.525 in first practice and a 1:18.993 in second practice. With Crosbie trailing him in both sessions, it was fourth-place qualifier Pablo Benites Jr. (No. 44 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F422) who rounded out the top three in both practices.

Kekai Hauanio Fastest in New Jersey

Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Driver Takes Pole After Pacing Practice

MILLVILLE, N.J. (July 27, 2024) – Kekai Hauanio has been unstoppable in the Ligier JS F4 Series (JS F4) at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP), as the 17 year old secured the pole on Saturday morning after pacing both practice sessions on Friday afternoon. Coming off of back-to-back wins at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last month, Hauanio (No. 29 N.E.Where Transportation / New’T Racing Ligier JS F4) recorded a 1:20.288 lap to beat his Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport teammate Brad Majman (No. 95 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) by 0.221 seconds in qualifying. Behind them was Szuch Racing owner/driver Drew Szuch (No. 28 Szuch Racing Ligier JS F4), who rounded out the top three.

JS F4 had two practice sessions yesterday, with the top-three competitors the same in both sessions. Hauanio topped the charts in both practices, with Majman in second and Teddy Musella (No. 25 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F4) third. In each session, less than a half second separated the three drivers.

