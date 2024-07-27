Brad Majman Earns First-Career JS F4 Win at NJMP

MILLVILLE, N.J. (July 27, 2024) – Brad Majman earned his first-career Ligier JS F4 Series (JS F4) win at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) on Saturday afternoon. Racing his Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport teammate Kekai Hauanio (No. 29 N.E.Where Transportation / New’T Racing Ligier JS F4) nose to tail for most of the afternoon, Majman (No. 95 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) was able to capitalize when Hauanio made a rare mistake, overtaking the lead and sailing off to the checkered flag.

Notes of Interest:

The victory marked Brad Majman’s first-career Ligier JS F4 Series win. Previously, his best JS F4 result had been second, scored in Round 4 at Road America earlier this season.

Kekai Hauanio scored his sixth-consecutive podium, and seventh of the season, with his second-place result in Round 10.

Current JS F4 points leader Teddy Musella finished third. He entered the NJ Lottery SpeedTour weekend with a nine-and-a-half-point gap over second-place Kekai Hauanio.

Harbir Dass scored a career-best finish with his fourth-place result.

Hauanio has been quick all weekend, leading both practice sessions and securing the pole to lead the field down the starting grid. However, Majman has never been far behind, trailing his friend and teammate by two-tenths of a second for most of the weekend. When the lights went out for Round 10, it was nothing different, as Majman dropped behind Hauanio to race in his wake throughout the opening laps of the event.

Behind them, third-place starter Drew Szuch (No. 28 Szuch Racing Ligier JS F4) was under pressure from Harbir Dass (No. 23 Berg DMG Racing Ligier JS F4), as Dass looked to climb from his fourth-place starting spot during the opening laps. Teddy Musella (No. 25 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F4) was on a similar trajectory a little further back in the field, climbing from his eighth-place starting position to fourth during the first five laps. With Musella racing toward Dass’ gearbox, the battle was on for third.

Further ahead, Majman had reached Hauanio’s door as they raced down the front straight. Racing side by side, Hauanio dropped off the racing surface, allowing Majman to overtake the lead and turn his focus forward. Hitting his marks, the Australian was able to continue holding off his teammate as they raced toward the checkered flag.

When they crossed the finish line, it was Majman, followed by Hauanio and Musella, who had completed the pass on Dass with just minutes left on the clock.

“An amazing race,” said Majman on the podium. “I definitely fell back a little bit at the start. Kekai [Hauanio] was really throwing the car around, so I knew my time would eventually come. I just had to wait for the car to come to me, and then I could just drive to where the car was capable of, and this is the result it brought home. [This win feels] just amazing. I know it’s only the first race, but it’s been a lot of hard work the last eight months transitioning from karts to cars. Hopefully it’s the first win of many. I have to thank my helmet painter, my family and everyone that supports me at home. It’s about 3:30 a.m. back home at the moment. Thanks to JND, Car Class, Nat Pat, Paul Marc Masons, and of course Crosslink Kiwi for the amazing car.”

JS F4 will contest Race 2 at NJMP morning at 8 a.m. ET, with Race 3 scheduled to go lights out at 12:45 p.m. ET. A live stream of the races from the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour weekend will be available at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV, with live timing and scoring accessed on the Race Monitor app. Additional news and updates will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.