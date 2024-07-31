Wyatt Coffey claims 2024 Summer Shootout Bandolero Bandit championship

CONCORD, N.C. (July 31, 2024) – Wyatt Coffey’s spectacular summer just keeps getting better.

On Tuesday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the finale of the annual Summer Shootout series, Coffey claimed the Bandolero Bandits championship with a thrilling drive to his eighth victory of the series.

It is the first Summer Shootout championship for the 11-year-old from Waynesboro, Virginia.

“It’s so cool to say I won a Summer Shootout championship,” said Coffey, who won eight of 10 Bandolero Bandit races during the 2024 edition of the Summer Shootout. “So many NASCAR drivers have raced here. Hopefully someday I can be racing in NASCAR and say I raced here too.”

Winning Tuesday’s Summer Shootout feature was no easy task for Coffey despite winning the pole for the 20-lap feature. He was in the lead for a restart with 10 laps left but didn’t get a good jump and fell to fourth by the time a lap was complete.

Not to be denied, Coffey calmly went to work passing cars. With four laps left Coffey made the race-winning move to regain the lead. He cruised to victory by more than 1.5 seconds.

The victory is just another feather in the cap for Coffey during an incredible summer of racing, which has already included nearly 30 victories, a championship at Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Thursday Thunder series and a win in his debut race in the 600cc Winged Micro class at Millbridge Speedway.

“I just like passing cars,” Coffey said. “It’s so amazing to be able to do this and I wouldn’t be able to do this without all my sponsors. I’m so thankful for all of them and Mike Gordon, my mom, dad and poppy. This is just great.”

Wyatt Coffey would like to thank Team Gordon, his mom, dad, poppy, Tonya McCallister and MPM Marketing, along with his sponsors Coltman Farms Racing, Atlanta Paving & Concrete Construction Inc., ArborLife Professional Tree Care, United Tire & Auto, Bradley’s Trucking, R&M Automotive, Bennett’s Hometown Garage, Payne’s Enterprises, Todd Rental, Mt. View Auto Sales, Checkered Flag Graffix, CB Industries and Triple R Cattle.

