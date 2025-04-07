ARCA Menards Series West at Tucson Speedway

ARCA Menards Series West 150 Presented by The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame Post-race Notes

Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) scored his third career ARCA Menards Series West victory in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards West 150 at Tucson Speedway. Reif made a three-wide pass for the lead as he took the white flag and held off both Eric Johnson, Jr (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams Toyota) and Jake Bollman (No. 19 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) to win by 0.189 seconds.

Reif’s last West victory came in the series’ 1000th race at Evergreen Speedway in 2022.

There were a total of seven lead changes among six drivers in a race that was only slowed by caution one time for just seven laps. Todd Souza (No. 3 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota), who finished eighth in his first start of the season, led the most of any driver, 53 laps.

Johnson and Bollman both led laps for the first time in their ARCA Menards Series West careers and both scored their best career series finish in second and third, respectively.

With the victory, Reif unofficially moves into a tie for the ARCA Menards Series West championship points lead with Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing/Racecar Factory Ford).

Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) was one of the six drivers to lead, leading eight laps early in the race after taking the lead from Huddleston at lap nine. Keller then went into tire conservation mode, but had lost too much ground to lead trio to make up in the final third of the race.

Caleb Schrader (No. 6 Consonus Healthcare Toyota) finished sixth in his first series start of the season.

Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished seventh, his third consecutive top-ten finish to start the 2025 season. Kennealy is the only driver to record a top-ten finish in each of the year’s first three races.

Strike Mamba Racing’s two drivers both finished in the top ten, with Blake Lothian (No. 51 Texas Lawbook Chevrolet) in ninth and Cody Dennison (No. 72 Timcast Chevrolet) in tenth.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series West is at Colorado National Speedway on Saturday, May 24. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing. Complete event information, including race start time and live timing and scoring data for all on-track activity will be available at ARCARacing.com and up-to-the-minute updates are available by following @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States.

