Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace to Open NASCAR’s Return to Rockingham Speedway

By Official Release
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (April 7, 2025) – NASCAR legends Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace are set to appear at ThunderFest in downtown Rockingham on Thursday, April 17, ahead of NASCAR’s April 18-19 return to Rockingham Speedway. The duo will also host an unfiltered interactive Q&A April 18 at 2 p.m. at the Rockingham Speedway Fan Zone DJ Stage ahead of the Black’s Tire 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, offering fans unique insights and stories from their legendary racing careers.

The two former NASCAR stars host the Herm and Schrader Show, part of the Dirty Mo Media platform which has over 125,000 followers on YouTube. Fans are encouraged to ask questions at the event and bring signs to wave at the duo in the Fan Zone.

Schrader, a seasoned veteran with over 700 NASCAR Cup Series starts, has a robust 39-race NASCAR Cup Series history at Rockingham Speedway that includes six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

Wallace, known for his vibrant personality and on-track success, earned his ninth and final Xfinity Series victory at “The Rock” in the Sam’s Club 200 Nov. 3, 2001.

The Black’s Tire 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race from Rockingham Speedway is scheduled to take the green flag Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

Fans can log on to RacetheRock.com for continuing details, schedule updates or to purchase tickets for NASCAR’s April 18-19 return to Rockingham Speedway. Tickets are also available for purchase in person at Rockingham City Hall Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Both single day and weekend ticket packages are available.

About Rockingham Speedway …

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969.

In 2018, a new ownership group took over the facility and renamed it Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C., Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with ownership investment, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs. Today, the facility hosts a wide variety of events including karting, road racing, endurance racing, concerts and more. In 2025, Rockingham Speedway will welcome the return of NASCAR for the first time since 2013.

About Track Enterprises …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023.

