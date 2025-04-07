NHRA
In recognition of its 1,000th Top Fuel event, this year’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals is set to include landmark moments like a special celebration of notable Top Fuel winners, legends in attendance and a weekend filled with nitro racing. (CMS/HHP photo)

1,000th Top Fuel Race Headline NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway April 25-27

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Weekend celebrations will include a driver autograph session with notable winners through the years, special appearances and more
For schedules, tickets and event information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

CONCORD, N.C. (April 7, 2025) – One of the most electrifying spectacles in motorsports returns to zMAX Dragway this month with more thunder than ever as the 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals takes over zMAX Dragway for the milestone 1,000th Top Fuel race in NHRA history, April 25-27.

Since Don Garlits’ legendary win at the inaugural Top Fuel event in 1963, the category has delivered more than six decades of edge-of-your-seat action. Now, that legacy is set to reach yet another milestone at the Bellagio of Dragstrips.

Many of the categories biggest names will be chasing the coveted Wally Parks trophy. Brittany Force grabbed win No. 900 in 2019, while reigning world champ Antron Brown powered to No. 800 during a fall showdown in Charlotte. Veteran racer Doug Kalitta picked up No. 500 back in 2002. The question is, who will etch their name in history this time?

Will one of those champions add another history-making moment, or will stars like points leader Shawn Langdon, Tony Stewart, Clay Millican, Steve Torrence, Justin Ashley, Josh Hart, Jasmine Salinas or Ida Zetterstrom rise to the occasion and capture the 1,000th Top Fuel victory?

Adding more firepower to the weekend, legends who claimed victories in previous historic races – from Garlits to Force – will be at zMAX Dragway for a special autograph session. Fans can grab special event-exclusive hero cards and have them signed to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime fan experience.

The road to 1,000 Top Fuel races have been paved by some of the biggest names in the sport.:

  • Race no. 1: 1963 NHRA Winternationals – Don Garlits, winner
  • No. 100: 1979 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Kelly Brown, winner
  • No. 200: 1987 Dallas NHRA Nationals – Darrell Gwynn, winner
  • No. 300: 1993 Columbus NHRA Springnationals – Doug Herbert, winner
  • No. 400: 1998 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Cory McClenathan, winner
  • No. 500: 2002 Dallas NHRA FallNationals – Doug Kalitta, winner
  • No. 600: 2007 Atlanta NHRA Southern Nationals – Brandon Bernstein, winner
  • No. 700: 2011 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Spencer Massey, winner
  • No. 800: 2015 NHRA Carolina Nationals – Antron Brown, winner
  • No. 900: 2019 Las Vegas NHRA Nationals – Brittany Force, winner

This year’s 4-Wide weekend promises three days of nonstop adrenaline, from historic Top Fuel moments to quadruple the speed with top categories of Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes all gunning for a four-lane victory.

Fans won’t want to miss Friday night qualifying under the lights, where 44,000 horsepower ignites the weekend in stunning fashion. Saturday brings the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, delivering intense bonus racing with added stakes, leading into Sunday eliminations, where champions — and the winner of the 1,000th Top Fuel race — will be crowned.

Off-track, the action is just as hot. Nitro Alley will be buzzing all weekend with Nitro School, driver meet-and-greets, live Q&As, autograph sessions and more. The SealMaster Track Walk and immersive pre-race ceremonies will set the stage for Sunday’s electric atmosphere, all capped with a can’t-miss winner’s circle celebration. As always, every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans unmatched behind-the-scenes access to their favorite drivers and teams as they prepare for battle.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans unmatched access to their favorite cars and rivers before a festival of 44,000 horsepower ignites the excitement.

MORE INFO
Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
BACK-TO-BACK FOUR-WIDE MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA CHALLENGES HEADED TO LAS VEGAS AND CHARLOTTE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin wins at Darlington in thrilling overtime finish
01:48
Video thumbnail
Darlington Raceway NXS Race Chris Gayle, Joe Gibbs and Denny Hamlin post race Q&A
01:21:31
Video thumbnail
Hamlin captures second consecutive victory at Darlington
01:32
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill Focused on Becoming Mentor in Xfinity Series
01:24

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace to Open NASCAR’s Return to Rockingham Speedway

Official Release -
NASCAR legends Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace are set to appear at ThunderFest in downtown Rockingham ahead of NASCAR’s April 18-19 return to Rockingham Speedway.
Read more

ARCA Menards Series West at Tucson Speedway: ARCA Menards Series West 150

Official Release -
Tanner Reif scored his third career ARCA Menards Series West victory in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards West 150 at Tucson Speedway.
Read more

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Expands Kaulig Racing Partnership

Official Release -
Positive news continues for Kaulig Racing as it announced today an expansion of its partnership with Grizzly Nicotine Pouches for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Read more

Blues Hog to Join Zilisch, JR Motorsports on the No. 88 Chevrolet

Official Release -
JR Motorsports today announced that Blues Hog will join the organization as the primary partner for Connor Zilisch for three NASCAR Xfinity Series events.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category