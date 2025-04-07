1,000th Top Fuel Race Headline NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway April 25-27

Weekend celebrations will include a driver autograph session with notable winners through the years, special appearances and more

CONCORD, N.C. (April 7, 2025) – One of the most electrifying spectacles in motorsports returns to zMAX Dragway this month with more thunder than ever as the 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals takes over zMAX Dragway for the milestone 1,000th Top Fuel race in NHRA history, April 25-27.

Since Don Garlits’ legendary win at the inaugural Top Fuel event in 1963, the category has delivered more than six decades of edge-of-your-seat action. Now, that legacy is set to reach yet another milestone at the Bellagio of Dragstrips.

Many of the categories biggest names will be chasing the coveted Wally Parks trophy. Brittany Force grabbed win No. 900 in 2019, while reigning world champ Antron Brown powered to No. 800 during a fall showdown in Charlotte. Veteran racer Doug Kalitta picked up No. 500 back in 2002. The question is, who will etch their name in history this time?

Will one of those champions add another history-making moment, or will stars like points leader Shawn Langdon, Tony Stewart, Clay Millican, Steve Torrence, Justin Ashley, Josh Hart, Jasmine Salinas or Ida Zetterstrom rise to the occasion and capture the 1,000th Top Fuel victory?

Adding more firepower to the weekend, legends who claimed victories in previous historic races – from Garlits to Force – will be at zMAX Dragway for a special autograph session. Fans can grab special event-exclusive hero cards and have them signed to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime fan experience.

The road to 1,000 Top Fuel races have been paved by some of the biggest names in the sport.:

Race no. 1: 1963 NHRA Winternationals – Don Garlits, winner

No. 100: 1979 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Kelly Brown, winner

No. 200: 1987 Dallas NHRA Nationals – Darrell Gwynn, winner

No. 300: 1993 Columbus NHRA Springnationals – Doug Herbert, winner

No. 400: 1998 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Cory McClenathan, winner

No. 500: 2002 Dallas NHRA FallNationals – Doug Kalitta, winner

No. 600: 2007 Atlanta NHRA Southern Nationals – Brandon Bernstein, winner

No. 700: 2011 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Spencer Massey, winner

No. 800: 2015 NHRA Carolina Nationals – Antron Brown, winner

No. 900: 2019 Las Vegas NHRA Nationals – Brittany Force, winner

This year’s 4-Wide weekend promises three days of nonstop adrenaline, from historic Top Fuel moments to quadruple the speed with top categories of Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes all gunning for a four-lane victory.

Fans won’t want to miss Friday night qualifying under the lights, where 44,000 horsepower ignites the weekend in stunning fashion. Saturday brings the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, delivering intense bonus racing with added stakes, leading into Sunday eliminations, where champions — and the winner of the 1,000th Top Fuel race — will be crowned.

Off-track, the action is just as hot. Nitro Alley will be buzzing all weekend with Nitro School, driver meet-and-greets, live Q&As, autograph sessions and more. The SealMaster Track Walk and immersive pre-race ceremonies will set the stage for Sunday’s electric atmosphere, all capped with a can’t-miss winner’s circle celebration. As always, every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans unmatched behind-the-scenes access to their favorite drivers and teams as they prepare for battle.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans unmatched access to their favorite cars and rivers before a festival of 44,000 horsepower ignites the excitement.

MORE INFO

