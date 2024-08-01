NHRA CELEBRATES U.S. NATIONALS 70TH ANNIVERSARY WITH EPIC 2024 RACE AT THE BIG GO

NHRA to host its 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals at the famed Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 1, 2024) – For the past 70 years, the NHRA U.S. Nationals has stood as the biggest and most prestigious drag race in the world, and the 2024 NHRA U.S. Nationals, at historic Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, promises to be an event for the record books.

This year’s 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals takes place during its traditional Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, and is the 14th of 20 races during the 2024 season. Drivers in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will be on track competing to lock in their spot for the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs, meaning all the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will all have their sights set on a legacy-making Indy win and setting their playoff position.

The jam-packed event will also feature the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout. The elite field of eight Funny Car drivers will battle it out in the unique callout style event on Sunday, Sept. 1. The previous day will see the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus race of the season on drag racing’s biggest stage, while the weekend kicks off with an epic pro qualifying session under the lights on Friday.

The world’s biggest drag race lives up to its name as well. Also competing in Indy will be drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, as well as the special Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge presented by the McCandless Collection.

Without question, there’s something for every drag racing fan to celebrate when The Big Go turns 70, including these special items:

A special 70th anniversary NHRA U.S. Nationals pennant for the first 8,000 fans in attendance for eliminations on Monday, Sept. 2.

Free parking for all fans in attendance all weekend.

SealMaster Track Walk on Monday and winner’s circle celebration.

An unforgettable Top Eliminator Club experience, including NHRA driver appearances, food and drink, TEC gift bag, starting line seats and much more.

The biggest field in drag racing. Last year, more than 900 cars competed on the hallowed grounds of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

A must-see Hot Rod Junction.

Children 12-and-under get in free to an event offering all-day entertainment.

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed NHRA U.S. Nationals victories. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX and FS1, including a special Callout broadcast on FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 1 and eliminations coverage on FOX beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

Brown has back-to-back NHRA U.S. Nationals wins to his credit and with three wins on the 2024 season, he is aiming for his fourth Top Fuel world championship. Leading the points is reigning Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta, thanks to his three wins and two runner-up finishes. Past champs Shawn Langdon and Steve Torrence are also in the mix, as well as Justin Ashley and Indy’s winningest driver Tony Schumacher, who has an incredible 10 Indy wins. Others to watch include Brittany Force and racing legend Tony Stewart, who is making his Indy Top Fuel debut in 2024.

Capps, a three-time Funny Car world champion, sported one of NHRA’s most iconic paint schemes last year with his Don Prudhomme Hot Wheels tribute car. Capps is the back-to-back NHRA U.S. Nationals winner and the rest of the Funny Car class will be pining to end that streak. Funny Car newcomer Austin Prock leads the points while three-time 2024 winner Bob Tasca III, reigning champion Matt Hagan, Daniel Wilkerson and Gainesville winner J.R. Todd will all be ready for action. Jack Beckman, who will be racing for John Force in Indy, will also be making his return to The Big Go.

Hartford won his first NHRA U.S. Nationals last season over Fernando Cuadra Jr. The eight-time event winner is looking for his first win of the season and has his hopes set on NHRA’s biggest stage. Leading the Pro Stock points is standout Dallas Glenn followed by multi-time champs Greg Anderson and Erica Enders, with Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin Jr. rounding out the top five.

Smith, a six-time NHRA champ, captured his third NHRA U.S. Nationals win last season when he defeated Hector Arana Jr. Smith has a win on the 2024 season at the most recent race in Sonoma and has his sights set on dethroning reigning world champion Gaige Herrera, who has won six of the eight Pro Stock Motorcycle events this season. Also in the mix is former NHRA U.S. Nationals winner John Hall, Richard Gadson, Jianna Evaristo, Angie Smith, Steve Johnson and Seattle winner Chase Van Sant.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Indy can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Monday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Monday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Indy. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 30, two rounds at 12 and 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 12 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 2.

The first round of the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout takes place at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 1, with the semifinals at 2:40 p.m. and the final round at 4:30 p.m. A special broadcast of the Callout takes place on FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Television coverage also includes qualifying action on FS1 at 1 p.m. ET on Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Sunday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

