Everything You Need to Know About the Qashqai 2024

Overview

The Nissan Qashqai has been a staple in the mid-sized SUV market since its debut in 2007, with over four million units sold. The 2024 iteration brings several updates to this popular model, designed and built in Britain. While these changes might seem minor at first glance, they enhance the vehicle’s appeal without alienating its loyal customer base.

What Is It?

The Qashqai is Nissan’s best-selling mid-sized SUV. The 2024 model introduces a refreshed exterior and interior, maintaining the same reliable drivetrains. This update is part of the third generation, which first appeared in 2021. The Qashqai continues to offer a blend of practicality and value, making it a solid choice for families. The starting price is just over £30,000, with the popular e-Power model starting at £34,430.

Exterior Changes

The 2024 Qashqai boasts a noticeable facelift:

Front Design : A larger, hexagonal grille inspired by Samurai armor, new LED headlights, and sleek daytime running lights.

: A larger, hexagonal grille inspired by Samurai armor, new LED headlights, and sleek daytime running lights. Rear Design : Slimmer rear lights and a redesigned bumper for a sportier look.

: Slimmer rear lights and a redesigned bumper for a sportier look. Wheels: New alloy designs up to 20 inches, with options for 18 and 19 inches.

The N-Design grade offers body-colored styling elements, giving the Qashqai a more premium appearance.

Interior and Technology

Inside, the Qashqai receives several upgrades:

Materials : New materials, including an Alcantara dash wrap.

: New materials, including an Alcantara dash wrap. Technology : A 360-degree camera for easier parking, Google integration in the Nissan Connected system, and advanced driver assistance features.

: A 360-degree camera for easier parking, Google integration in the Nissan Connected system, and advanced driver assistance features. Safety: Compliance with new GSR2 safety regulations, adding features like a “transparent bonnet” for better visibility of the front wheels.

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Qashqai continues with its existing powertrains:

Mild Hybrid : Various power outputs with the option of all-wheel drive.

: Various power outputs with the option of all-wheel drive. e-Power: The popular 187bhp drivetrain remains unchanged, offering a hybrid experience.

Space and Practicality

The Qashqai has always been known for its practical size and usability. It comfortably balances exterior dimensions with interior space, making it a great option for family transport.

Competitors

If the Qashqai doesn’t catch your interest, other mid-size SUVs offer similar practicality:

Skoda Karoq

Kia Sportage

Volkswagen Tiguan

Peugeot 3008

Seat Ateca

Ford Kuga (noted for its handling)

Verdict

The 2024 Nissan Qashqai is a solid, if not exciting, choice in the mid-sized SUV market. The updates improve its aesthetics and technology without drastic changes. It remains practical, comfortable, and reasonably priced, making it a dependable recommendation for those seeking reliable family transport.

In summary, the new Qashqai maintains its reputation as a smart, good-value SUV. While it may not thrill driving enthusiasts, it delivers on practicality and usability, making it an excellent choice for everyday driving needs.