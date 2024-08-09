RCR Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway… In 191 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, led by Dale Earnhardt’s five victories (1985 – spring, both races in 1987, 1990 – fall, and 1991 – spring). Kevin Harvick won three times (2006 – fall, 2011 – fall, and 2013 – spring), while Clint Bowyer scored his first short track victory in the premier series at Richmond (2008 – spring). The Welcome, N.C.-based team owns 39 top-five and 76 top-10 finishes in Cup Series competition at the Virginia facility.

Tire Choices Incoming… Teams will have the option to use two types of tires at Richmond Raceway, either a softer “option” tire with the reward of more short-term grip balanced against the risk of less long-term durability, or a baseline “prime” tire that provides a more lasting ride with potentially less grip in its harder compound. Each team will be allotted six sets of prime tires and two sets of option tires for the race including one prime set carried over from qualifying. NASCAR has scheduled an extended practice on Saturday with one set of each tire type available to use during that 45-minute session.

Follow Sunday’s Action… The Cook Out 400 will be televised live on Sunday, August 11 beginning at 6 p.m. ET on USA and will be broadcasted live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway… In 20 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Dillon’s best finish is fourth (Fall 2020). His six top-10 finishes at the track include a pair of consecutive sixth-place finishes (April 2019 and September 2018). He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring two top-five finishes, seven top-10 finishes, and one pole award.

Fun Fact… Dillon’s career-first NASCAR Xfinity Series start came at Richmond Raceway in 2008 driving the No. 21 Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma Chevrolet for RCR with crew chief Shane Wilson calling the shots. Dillon, who finished 26th in the race, went on to earn a Xfinity Series championship for RCR in 2012.

Shop The Fall Hunting Classic … This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Dillon's Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet will be sporting an entirely new look. The No. 3 Chevrolet will feature a Bass Pro Shops exclusive Camo pattern while promoting the stores' Fall Hunting Classic promotion.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on returning to Richmond Raceway for the second time in 2024?

“We’ve had good results at Richmond Raceway with our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road team. With the new tire compounds, patience will be key this weekend. Everyone will be in the same boat. Richmond Raceway is still a track that eats tires. On track and pit road, we’ll need to be aggressive. It’s easy to fall behind and even harder to catch up. If we can get in the top 10, I think we’ve got a chance. Richmond Raceway is one of the hardest short tracks we go to, and 400 laps under the lights will be fun for everyone.”

What are your expectations for Richmond Raceway this weekend with the new tire options?

“I enjoy racing at Richmond Raceway. This weekend we are going to be on the new option tires with each different hardness of the compounds. We’ll be learning throughout practice to try and make sure we can keep our car solid for the race. We’ve worked in the sim at the Chevrolet tech center on the different tire compounds but it’s very tough to recreate that until we get to the track. Our Richard Childress Racing team will work hard to get everything out of those tires to put on a great race Sunday night.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway… Kyle Busch enters this weekend’s race with six NASCAR Cup Series victories at Richmond Raceway in 37 previous starts – the most by any active driver – and is tied for third on the all-time win list at the track. Busch won a race in four consecutive seasons (2009-2012) and swept both events at the .75-mile speedway in 2018. The Las Vegas, Nev. native has 11 top-10 finishes in the last 13 races and owns two pole positions at the Virginia short track: 2008 (fall) and 2010 (spring). Busch has also enjoyed much success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, grabbing six wins in 23 starts.

Did You Know? Busch leads all active drivers at Richmond Raceway in every major statistical category: wins, top-fives (19), top-10s (28), most lead lap finishes (36), and average finish position (7.432).

All But One… In 37 previous Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Busch has never recorded a DNF result and has completed all but one lap in those events. The veteran racer has completed 14,835 laps (99.993 percent) which equates to 11,126.25 miles.

Points Update… Busch currently holds the 18th position in the Cup Series driver championship point standings, 112 points below the Playoffs cutline.

Patriotic Colors Under the Lights… The No. 8 Cheddar’s Chevrolet will sport a special patriotic design this weekend at Richmond Raceway. The red, white, and blue scheme honors Cheddar’s employees who have served in our nation’s military.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s serves American classics and homestyle comfort food in a feel-at-home atmosphere. Guests get a lot, for not a lot with homemade entrees like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs so big, they almost fall off the plate. To kick off a memorable meal, every Guest is welcomed with a warm Honey Butter Croissant on the house. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 27 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. Cheddar’s is open for lunch and dinner, now featuring new weekday lunch specials, starting at just $8.59. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X , and Instagram.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

The spring race at Richmond Raceway started on wet weather tires. What can be done to make the wet weather racing better on a short track?

“I thought NASCAR did a good job getting the race started at Richmond in the spring while being on the wet weather tires. I felt like there were some guys that went hard to start and burned their tires up, while other guys came on a little bit stronger later. I would say the only thing that I didn’t like was that the run was too short for the guys that were better on the long run to shine versus those who took off and ran too hard to start.”

The start time for this race at Richmond Raceway will be in the early evening with a finish after dark. How big of a factor are those changing temperatures and track conditions?

“I think the night racing at Richmond is the best racing at Richmond. I don’t know that it’ll really make that big of a difference besides the sun going down and being a little bit blinding into Turn 3 but once you get past that into darkness, it’s just a normal Richmond race.”

This race will have a tire strategy element similar to the All-Star race. What effect do you think that will have in the race?

“I think adding in some variables and differences to some of our races isn’t such a bad thing. It will definitely lend itself to those that want to be aggressive and use their soft tires earlier versus later in the race. The other difference in how the night will flow will obviously be based off of how the natural cautions fall.”