Beard Motorsports to Get Funky at Daytona

FunkAway to Sponsor Parker Retzlaff and the No. 62 Chevrolet in the Coke Zero Sugar 400

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (Aug. 9, 2024) – Beard Motorsports announced today that FunkAway, a line of odor-eliminating products, will be the primary sponsor for its No. 62 Chevrolet and driver Parker Retzlaff for the Aug. 24 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

FunkAway, the Extreme Odor Eliminator, was created by FunkAway owners Dan Zbynski and Kyle Bolke, who loved to coach and play sports but hated the odors that came with it. The pair set out to find a solution that did not just cover up odors but eliminate them completely. FunkAway eliminates odors using a unique OM Complex™ that attacks odors on a molecular level, encasing and eliminating the source of bad smells.

“Our NASCAR partnership has been a great experience and a natural fit for us at FunkAway,” Bolke said. “We’ve had a wonderful collaboration with Parker, and coming together with him and Beard Motorsports again at Daytona in the NASCAR Cup Series is a no-brainer. Daytona is one of the most prestigious events in the world of motorsports and having FunkAway be a part of it will help fans that need our products. We are very excited for the races ahead and helping everyone smell great.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the third race of the season for the No. 62 Beard Motorsports team after having made starts earlier this year in the Daytona 500 and the GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April, having earned a sixth-place finish in the latter event.

“The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season may very well go down as one of the most exciting for our family and this race team just because of the relationships we are having the good fortune to build,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “We are very excited about this partnership with FunkAway. Being successful on the track is extremely important to our family, but equally important is making memories with our team and having fun in the process. FunkAway is a brand that marries well with our philosophy and approach to racing and we look forward to this partnership at Daytona.”

This Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be Retzlaff’s second career NASCAR Cup Series start and his first behind the wheel of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. Retzlaff will make his Cup Series debut this weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in the Cook Out 400.

“FunkAway has been a great partner for me the last couple years,” Retzlaff said. “They’re a great team of people and I’m really proud of that relationship. It’s an honor to have them support me and be there for this race. Superspeedway racing is something I really enjoy, and I can’t wait to get to Daytona with Beard Motorsports and FunkAway.”

The No. 62 FunkAway Chevrolet paint scheme will be revealed through social channels in the coming days.

About FunkAway

Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows users to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit FunkAway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.