Red Light Violations and Personal Injury Claims: What You Need to Know

A vehicle crash can happen for many reasons, but if research and past surveys are anything to go by, negligence is one of the biggest factors contributing to car accidents in the US. That said, negligence on the road can manifest in many ways, such as distracted driving, tailgating, and for the purpose of this blog, running a red light.

Every year, thousands of American lives are affected by red light accidents. If drivers exercised more caution and followed traffic rules, injuries could have been prevented and lives saved. But this is not the case. In 2009 alone, approximately 676 people lost their lives and more than 130,000 sustained injuries in crashes involving red light running.

In a bid to curb this growing road threat, many states have implemented red light cameras at various intersections. In this blog, we will see how these red lights work and how they can affect a personal injury claim involving a red light violation.

What Is a Red Light Violation?

In simple terms, a red light violation occurs when a vehicle crosses the white stop line after the traffic signal has turned red. The culprit may run through a red light or they may fail to stop prudently at a red light, both violations.

Red Light Cameras and Personal Injury

Red light cameras use high-grade technology to capture video and pictorial evidence of drivers running red lights. “Sensors activate the high-definition video cameras. When a driver runs a red light, the sensors trigger the cameras to record video footage and still shots of the vehicle running the red light,” says Personal Injury attorney Christopher Largey.

The footage captured by the red light cameras can serve as essential evidence in a personal injury lawsuit. They can act as proof of liability, making it easier for victims to seek compensation. But beyond that, are the cameras effective in reducing such accidents?

When the public becomes aware that a particular intersection is equipped with red light cameras, they are more inclined to follow traffic rules as they know their actions will be documented should they choose to be negligent. So, yes, red light cameras are an effective tool in reducing red light violations on US roads.

The Role of a Personal Injury Lawyer

If you or your loved one is injured in an accident involving a red light, you should consider seeking counsel from a qualified personal injury lawyer. With such a professional by your side, the odds of winning may be in your favor as they bring a wealth of experience to the table.

They will request the red light footage of the scene of the accident to determine the liable party. They will analyze this footage with their keen investigative skills to shed light on how the accident occurred, which can help prove liability and get you the compensation you deserve.

Most personal injury lawyers use a contingency fee structure, where you do not have to pay any fees upfront to access the service. Their payment comes from the compensation you receive should you win the case. Most attorneys charge a contingency fee of about 33 percent.

With such a payment structure, personal injury lawyers are incentivized to do their best to help you win the case as their interests are aligned with yours. It is a true win-win relationship.