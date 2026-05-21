Peterson Racing Partners with Purple Heart Homes at Charlotte

﻿May 21, 2026 (Sanford, North Carolina) – Peterson Racing is proud to announce a partnership with Purple Heart Homes for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Austin Green will pilot the No. 87 Purple Heart Homes Chevrolet in the running of the Charbroil 300 at the 1.5-mile speed plant in Concord, North Carolina this Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Co-founded by two combat-wounded veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, North Carolina, Purple Heart Homes supports service-connected disabled and senior veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help veterans live independently in their homes, homeownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at purplehearthomesusa.org.”

“Purple Heart Homes is honored to partner with Peterson Racing and Austin Green for the Charbroil 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway”, stated Jennifer Gipp, Vice President of Philanthropy & Marketing. “There’s no weekend more fitting than Memorial Day weekend to share our mission with race fans across the country. Seeing the No. 87 Chevrolet wrapped in Purple Heart Homes branding is a powerful tribute to the service-connected disabled and aging Veterans we serve every day. We’re grateful to Peterson Racing for this platform to honor those who have sacrificed so much for our nation.”

Austin and the Peterson Racing team are coming off two strong performances with their No. 87 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen and Dover. The group looks to continue the strong showing at a home race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Austin has a strong background at the 1.5-mile facility featured by leading 53 of 100 laps on his way to a victory in last year’s ARCA Menards Series event at the track as well as a runner up in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event on the Roval course.

“I’m excited to represent Purple Heart Homes and 3Dimensional Services on Memorial Day weekend at my home track,” stated Austin. “I’m looking forward to building on the momentum we’ve had from the past couple of weeks. Thank you to Mr. Peterson and our entire team.”

The running of the Charbroil 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be held on Saturday May 23, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET. The race will be televised LIVE on the CW and can be heard on Performance Racing Network (PRN).