ROOFTEC COMPETITION ELIMINATOR BONUS FUND FEATURES A PAIR OF CASH CLASH EVENTS

Specialty events at Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indy and NHRA Nevada Nationals in Vegas to deliver a combined $125,000 in total purses

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 9, 2024) – The unique RoofTec NHRA Competition Eliminator Cash Clash is back, with competitors in the category getting the chance to compete in a pair of major specialty races with a combined $125,000 in total purses.

The first takes place at the world’s biggest drag race, the prestigious 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals on Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis, continuing at the NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The bonus-earning opportunities for the Competition Eliminator racers are made possible through the efforts of Rodger Brogdon and his RoofTec brand. The specialty races also continue to bring a bigger spotlight for the category, which is Brogdon’s goal for these big-money shootouts.

“We wanted to give the teams participating an extra means of earning more money, which has provided a lot of excitement around what we are doing here,” Brogdon said. “We debuted this race-within-a-race, and it created all the excitement we expected and then some. It created a buzz for Competition Eliminator and was a hit for the racers.”

At the prestigious Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, the RoofTec Indianapolis Comp Cash Clash winner will get $30,000, while the Las Vegas RoofTec Comp Cash Clash will feature $50,000 in base earnings.

To compete in the RoofTec Comp Cash Clash events, racers must be in the top 16 in points before the event that hosts the special race-within-a-race.

Through six races in the RoofTec Competition Eliminator bonus, Texas-based Rick Brown leads the standings heading into the Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. Taylor Chomiski is only one point behind and defending RoofTec Comp Eliminator Bonus Fund champion Chase Williams is third, just 12 points behind Brown.

“It’s been a great year,” said Brown, 72, who races a B/Pro Stock Truck Automatic Chevrolet S-10. “I’m feeling very fortunate I can still do it. Any way you look at what Rodger Brogdon has done for Competition Eliminator is incredible.”

Fifty-time NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series national event winner Jeff Taylor, who has competed in numerous specialty events, has been thoroughly impressed by the RoofTec Comp Cash Clash events.

“It’s huge, the money is crazy and the racing is the toughest that there is because you’ve got the best, top cars there in the freaking world. They’re running for it,” said Taylor, who is seeded No. 9 heading into Indianapolis. “You got the best drivers; you got the fastest cars. So, it takes a lot of work to win. I mean, nobody’s ever won two in the same year. That should say something right there.”

“This bonus program from RoofTec and Rodger Brogdon has brought a tremendous amount of excitement for the Competition Eliminator category, and we’re thrilled to see it continue in 2024,” NHRA Director of Advertising/Sponsorship Sales Jeff Morton said. “It’s a terrific addition to the world’s biggest drag race in Indy and we’re excited to see these standout Comp racers compete for big money at the bonus event in Las Vegas as well.”

The following drivers will compete in the second annual RoofTec Comp Cash Clash on Friday, Aug. 30 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. First-round pairings will be determined using a chip draw.

ROOFTEC COMP CASH CLASH QUALIFIERS FOR TOYOTA NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

Rick Brown Taylor Chomiski Chase Williams (defending RoofTec Comp Eliminator Bonus Fund Champion) Don Thomas (defending RoofTec Cash Clash champion) Rodger Brogdon Adam Hickey David Triplett Glen Treadwell Jeff Taylor Jason Grima Kayla Mozeris Clint Neff Scott Linder Greg Kamplain Cali Neff Jarrod Granier

ALTERNATES

Kevin Carter

Steve Basgall

Allen Wilson

Brian Wegner

Ashton Hudson

Brooke Heckel

For more information, visit https://www.compeliminatorbonusfund.com/. For more information on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.