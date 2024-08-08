NHRA RACER ADVANTAGE PROGRAM FEATURES EXTENSIVE BENEFITS AND SPECIAL OFFERS

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 8, 2024) – An exciting part of every NHRA membership is the NHRA Racer Advantage program, which offers a multitude of benefits and special offers designed specifically for NHRA racers and members.

By earning an NHRA Competition License and becoming an NHRA member, racers can unlock exclusive benefits with the NHRA Racer Advantage program, including a host of perks like:

Exclusive discounts with NHRA partners like Summit Racing Equipment, Goodyear Tires, which offers a 20 percent discount for NHRA members, a 15 percent off first-time purchases at Cordova Coolers and others.

A 25 percent discount on NHRA.tv, which streams live championship drag racing action at NHRA national events and divisional events across the country.

Excess medical insurance coverage for all NHRA participants and members up to $600,000 at all NHRA Member Tracks.

A full list of perks and benefits is available to NHRA racers and members through the online NHRA Membership Portal.

“There’s a lot of advantages for a racer to earn their NHRA License and become a member with the perks of the NHRA Racer Advantage program, we look forward to showcasing all those benefits that cater to the new or experienced racer,” said Evan Jonat, NHRA Vice President of Live Events. “We’re thankful to work closely with so many great partners who want to be part of this program and offer something to racers at all levels. From the excess medical insurance coverage to the numerous special offers, there’s a lot of exciting benefits and it’s a list that is only going to continue to grow.”

For more info on the NHRA Racer Advantage program, visit www.nhra.com/nhra-racer-advantage.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.