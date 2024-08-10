ANCEL Bidirectional Automotive Scanner
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series

Hamlin wins “unexpected” Cup Series pole, his third of 2024 at Richmond

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Denny Hamlin was left stunned on pit road after he rallied from a slow practice session and barely transferred into the final round of qualifying to secure his third Busch Light Pole Award of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 10.

The three-time Daytona 500 champion from Chesterfield, Virginia, was one of 10 competitors to transfer from two qualifying group rounds to the final round. During the process, Hamlin was the fifth and final competitor to transfer from the Group A qualifying round and was ranked in 11th place during the event’s lone practice session earlier on Saturday. Once in the final round, he posted his best qualifying lap at 118.162 mph in 22.850 seconds, which was enough to claim the top-starting spot over teammate Martin Truex Jr. at his home track.

With the accomplishment, Hamlin, who notched his third Cup Series pole position of the 2024 season, secured his first top-starting spot since Nashville Superspeedway in June, his fourth at Richmond and his 43rd career pole, which keeps him in 13th place on the all-time Cup poles list and leaving him two shy of tying Hall of Famer Buck Baker for 12th place on the list. The pole award was also the sixth of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing and the eighth for the Toyota nameplate.

In addition, Hamlin, a five-time Richmond winner, will attempt to sweep both Richmond Cup events in a season after he won at his home track in April. The last time Hamlin won the fall Richmond event was in September 2016.

“We were the slowest car in the first round [of qualifying],” Hamlin said. “The team made great adjustments. That’s the bottom line to it. [The crew] told me if I backed up my time, we’d have a shot at [the pole]. Certainly, a great job to this whole FedEx Camry team. Certainly, unexpected given the practice and first round qualifying we had.”

Joining Hamlin on the front row will be teammate Martin Truex Jr., a three-time Richmond winner who clocked in his best qualifying lap at 117.822 mph in 22.916 seconds as he is scheduled to make his final Cup start at Richmond on Sunday.

Rookie Josh Berry will start in the top four for the fourth time this season after he qualified in third place. Berry will share the second row with Chase Elliott while Christopher Bell and Austin Dillon, the fastest competitor during the event’s practice session, will line up in the third row. Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick completed the top-10 starting spots while Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, both of whom were among the remaining 27 competitors to not transfer into the final round of qualifying, will start 11th and 12th, respectively.

Notably, William Byron, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson will start 13th through 15th, respectively, while Alex Bowman will start 17th. In addition, rookies Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith will line up in Row 10, Ross Chastain qualified 22nd as he will share Row 11 with teammate Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe qualified 25th and Brad Keselowski will take the green flag in 29th.

Amid the star-studded lineup, Parker Retzlaff, an Xfinity Series regular for Jordan Anderson Racing, will round out the 37-car field in 37th place for his Cup Series debut on Sunday.

All 37 Cup competitors entered for this weekend’s main event made the show.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

  1. Denny Hamlin, 118.162 mph, 22.850 seconds
  2. Martin Truex Jr., 117.822 mph, 22.916 seconds
  3. Josh Berry, 117.601 mph, 22.959 seconds
  4. Chase Elliott, 118.105 mph, 22.861 seconds
  5. Christopher Bell, 117.570 mph, 22.965 seconds
  6. Austin Dillon, 117.770 mph, 22.926 seconds
  7. Chris Buescher, 117.463 mph, 22.986 seconds
  8. Bubba Wallace, 117.591 mph, 22.961 seconds
  9. Joey Logano, 117.096 mph, 23.058 seconds
  10. Tyler Reddick, 117.488 mph, 22.981 seconds
  11. Ryan Blaney, 119.095 mph, 22.671 seconds
  12. Kyle Busch, 118.069 mph, 22.868 seconds
  13. William Byron, 119.090 mph, 22.672 seconds
  14. Ty Gibbs, 117.925 mph, 22.896 seconds
  15. Kyle Larson, 119.016 mph, 22.686 seconds
  16. Noah Gragson, 117.837 mph, 22.913 seconds
  17. Alex Bowman, 118.796 mph, 22.728 seconds
  18. Austin Cindric, 117.801 mph, 22.920 seconds
  19. Carson Hocevar, 118.723 mph, 22.742 seconds
  20. Zane Smith, 117.447 mph, 22.989 seconds
  21. Daniel Suarez, 118.718 mph, 22.743 seconds
  22. Ross Chastain, 116.929 mph, 23.091 seconds
  23. Todd Gilliland, 118.582 mph, 22.769 seconds
  24. Corey LaJoie, 116.893 mph, 23.098 seconds
  25. Chase Briscoe, 118.385 mph, 22.807 seconds
  26. Ryan Preece, 116.600 mph, 23.156 seconds
  27. Erik Jones, 118.214 mph, 22.840 seconds
  28. Michael McDowell, 115.731 mph, 23.330 seconds
  29. Brad Keselowski, 117.976 mph, 22.886 seconds
  30. Ty Dillon, 115.716 mph, 23.333 seconds
  31. Harrison Burton, 117.596 mph, 22.960 seconds
  32. Daniel Hemric, 115.577 mph, 23.361 seconds
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 117.524 mph, 22.974 seconds
  34. Riley Herbst, 115.281 mph, 23.421 seconds
  35. John Hunter Nemechek, 117.402 mph, 22.998 seconds
  36. Justin Haley, 115.207 mph, 23.436 seconds
  37. Parker Retzlaff, 116, 435 mph, 23.189 seconds

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
Suarez retained by Trackhouse Racing for 2025 Cup Series season
Next article
Majeski rallies to win regular-season finale at Richmond for second consecutive Truck victory of 2024

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category