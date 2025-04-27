Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Ag-Pro 300

No. 10 Black Widow Trucks Chevrolet

Start: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 11th

Stage 2 Finish: 17th

Finish: 10th

Although he fired off free, Dye raced his way up to fourth and remained in the top five for a majority of the opening stage. With three laps remaining, Dye lost his help but was able to find teammates Christian Eckes and Josh Williams and linked up to finish the stage in 11th place. He pitted for right-side tires and fuel, gaining two spots on pit road, before starting the second stage fourth on the bottom lane behind his teammates. With a handful of laps remaining in the incident-free second stage, Dye fell out of contention for stage points late and decided to play it safe, crossing the line 17th. During the second stage break, he pitted for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment, before starting the final stage from 21st place. Dye made his only green-flag stop for fuel only on lap 68 and avoided multiple incidents, including a last-lap wreck. As the field finished under yellow, Dye went on to finish 10th, his second top-10 finish in a row.

“Throughout the race, I never felt like I could suck up to the guy in front of me very well, so that made it hard to make up any ground on whatever lane we were in. Thankfully, we played it safe when we needed to, and it worked in our favor. Our No. 10 Black Widow Trucks Chevrolet looked cool, and we came away with another top 10 and a clean race car.” – Daniel Dye

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 20th

Finish: 25th

By lap 10, Eckes found both the top 10, as well as teammate Josh Williams. The pair stayed linked together and finally joined their teammate, Daniel Dye, with three laps remaining in Stage 1. Eckes finished the opening stage in fourth place, earning valuable stage points. During the stage break, he pitted for right-side tires only, picking up two spots on pit road. Eckes started Stage 2 second on the bottom with the Nos. 11 and 10 cars in tow. He led two laps during the incident-free second segment but was stuck on the bottom lane with no help, finishing the stage in 20th. During the second stage break, Eckes pitted for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment, before starting the final stage in 22nd. He made his only green-flag stop of the day for fuel only on lap 68. Following the pit stop, Eckes radioed that he had lost all power steering in the No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy. A timely wreck on lap 78 allowed Eckes to pit to fix the Chevy’s power steering issue and put four fresh tires on while under caution. Unable to get in position to contend, Eckes laid back, anticipating the inevitable last-lap wreck. He went on to finish 25th, as the race ended under yellow.

“Disappointing finish after a hard-fought day. We had a fast No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy and got some good stage points. The No. 16 guys worked hard to overcome a power steering issue and give us another chance at the end. I just couldn’t stick with the cars in front of me well enough there on the last lap, so we played it safe to keep the car clean. Not how we should have finished, but we kept the racecar clean.” – Christian Eckes

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 18th

Finish: 29th

Josh Williams ran the opening laps in the inside line, while at times being taken three and four wide. On lap 16, he got shuffled to the back of the lead group, which gave him the opportunity to link up with his teammates, Christian Eckes and Daniel Dye. The trio pushed hard on the outside until the stage end, with Williams finishing it in sixth. He pitted for two right-side tires and fuel during the stage break and restarted on lap 32 on the bottom of the third row. Staying on the bottom for the majority of the second stage, Williams tailed off in the closing laps and was told by spotter Reed Sorenson to be conservative if stage points weren’t on tap late; he obliged, taking the green-white-checkered flag in 18th. Under caution, Williams stopped for four tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment, taking the final stage’s green flag in 19th with 57 laps to go. Twelve laps later and under green, the No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy, along with the No. 10 Black Widow Trucks and No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolets, stopped for four seconds of fuel. After the field cycled back through, a wreck occurred in front of Williams, and although he avoided it, he smashed into debris and damaged the Chevy’s nose. Under caution, he pitted multiple times so the Kaulig Racing pit crew could repair the damage and put new tires on the No. 11 Chevy. However, the team was penalized for having an extra person over the wall while on the Damaged Vehicle Policy clock, and Williams was held two laps. While exiting pit road, he sped, putting him three laps down. He regained a lap and finished in 29th, two laps down.

“We had a fast car, felt a bit free early but it wasn’t like it was bad. That’s Talladega for you, you know? Sometimes, you just don’t get the luck you need.” – Josh Williams

