RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Pole Winner Jesse Love Impresses at Talladega Superspeedway with Third-Place Result in the No. 2 WAT Chevrolet

Finish: 3rd

Start: 1st

Points: 4th

“I thought our No. 2 WAT Chevrolet was good all day today at Talladega. The guys did an incredible job. My spotter, Brandon Benesch, especially. The pit crew balled out. It was a great effort by everyone at RCR, ECR, and CT Springs. We kept ourselves in the hunt all race long. I got a really good push at the end. I was able to lift enough off Turn 2 to get big pushes. I thought that we made our bed and we weren’t in a good spot to win, then I was able to get Austin (Hill) connected to me. He was able to give me some good pushes down the backstretch for a few laps and we were able to get rolling again. It was tough how that ended, and I hope my friend Connor Zilisch is okay because that was a tough hit. I feel like I ran my best speedway race to-date and today was a step in the right direction. I love this racetrack and I am looking forward to next week. Congratulations to Austin and the No. 21 team. I am proud that RCR is back in Victory Lane. Just wish we could’ve closed out a 1-2 finish for RCR.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill Becomes the NASCAR Xfinity Series All-Time Leader in Drafting Track Wins with Victory in the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 1st

Start: 2nd

Points: 2nd

“We finally got a win at Talladega! Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was fast all day. Everyone at RCR, ECR Engines, and CT Springs are bad to the bone like always. We really had to work for that one though. When we lost the track position after that last restart, I just locked in and started pushing the heck out of the No. 2. I knew Jesse (Love) was going to have a really good run down the backstretch, and I figured he was going to go left to the bottom. When he did, I still had help out back. When I saw the car spin to the inside, I was looking at the caution light and I could tell it was between us and the No. 27 for the win. Talladega has been a place that I’ve wanted to win at for a very long time. This goes to show that our No. 21 team can win anywhere that we go, and we are really good at this style of racing. I have to give a huge shoutout to my spotter, Derek Kneeland. Without him, I can’t do half the stuff I do in this car. He worked extremely hard on top of the roof, and we are going to celebrate this one.” -Austin Hill