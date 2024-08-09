Suarez retained by Trackhouse Racing for 2025 Cup Series season

In a season where he returned to Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series and got married during a two-week summer break period, Daniel Suarez has another reason to celebrate afer inking a contract extension to continue to drive the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry for Trackhouse Racing in 2025.

The news comes as the 2016 Xfinity Series champion from Monterrey, Mexico, is currently campaigning in his eighth full-time campaign in NASCAR’s premier series and fourth with Trackhouse, a team that debuted in the Cup Series level in 2021 with Suarez.

Through 22-scheduled events of the 2024 season, Suarez notched a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February, where he edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide photo finish while beating Blaney by 0.003 seconds, to notch his second Cup career victory and snapped a 57-race winless drought. To go along with two top-five results and four top-10 results, he is ranked in 17th place in the 2024 regular-season standings, but is guaranteed a spot into the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs based on his Atlanta victory.

In addition to Suarez, Freeway Insurance, which first sponsored the Mexican at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2021, will return to sponsor the No. 99 Chevrolet for one-third of the 2025 Cup events, including the 67th running of the Daytona 500 and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“Trackhouse is home to me and I have enjoyed every minute I have been here,” Suarez said. “We plan to keep working, growing and winning more races. We can only do that with the support of my Amigos and Amigas at Freeway Insurance. They have backed me for the last several years and we have grown close with their customers and employees.”

Suarez made his inaugural presence as a NASCAR Cup Series competitor at the start of the 2017 season, where he was elevated to pilot the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota entry following the departure of veteran Carl Edwards. By then, Suarez was also coming off the 2016 Xfinity Series championship. He would spend two full-time seasons (2017-18) at Joe Gibbs Racing before he drove for Stewart-Haas Racing and Gaunt Brothers Racing for the following two seasons (2019-20).

In 2021, Suarez joined Trackhouse, where he ended up in 25th place in the final standings on the strenght of a single top-five result and four top-10 results. The following season, he had a breakout season, where he notched his first Cup career victory at Sonoma Raceway. The victory, which occurred in his 95th career start, made Suarez the first Mexican competitor to win in NASCAR’s premier series and it also guaranteed him and his No. 99 team into the Playoffs for the first time ever. Despite being eliminated from title contention following the Round of 12, Suarez settled in 10th place in the final standings. By then, he had notched career-high stats in top fives (six), top 10s (13) and laps led (280). He would then end up in 19th place in the 2023 standings after missing the Playoffs despite recording a total of 10 top-10 results.

Through 273 previous starts in the Cup Series, Suarez has recorded two victories, three poles, 20 top-five results, 63 top-10 results, 706 laps led and an average-finishing result of 18.9 as he continues his pursuit to win his first Cup championship.

“Everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased to continue the relationship with Daniel and Freeway Insurance,” Justin Marks, team owner of Trackhouse Racing, said. “Daniel has been vital to this team and its culture since the first day. Freeway joined that same year and we have all continued to grow together and will continue into 2025.”

“We value our partnership with Trackhouse and Daniel Suárez who has become a powerful ambassador of our Freeway brand and an influential voice in our own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Daniel’s story inspires us and deeply connects to the daily lives and goals of our Hispanic customers,” Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance, added. “Thousands of race fans have met Daniel at Freeway Insurance stores across the country, and we want him to meet and share his story with even more in 2025. He has been part of our national advertising initiatives and has introduced new customers to Freeway. We want to continue with that effort and scale our presence in NASCAR so when you see the No. 99 racing by you immediately think of Freeway Insurance.”

With his plans for next season set, Daniel Suarez’s 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season resumes this upcoming Sunday, August 11, at Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400, where the event’s broadcast time is scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.