Suárez, Freeway Insurance Extend with Trackhouse Racing

Combination Will Enter Fifth Season Together in 2025

Concord, N.C. – Trackhouse Racing announced today that driver Daniel Suárez and Freeway Insurance will return to the No. 99 Chevrolet racing team for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, marking their fifth season together.

Suárez scored his second career Cup Series win on Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway while flying the Freeway Insurance colors, earning the 32-year-old Monterrey, Mexico driver a playoff berth and the opportunity to race for a championship this Fall.

Freeway will be the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Chevrolet for one-third of the 2025 season, including the Daytona 500 and the NASCAR All-Star race.

“Everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased to continue the relationship with Daniel and Freeway Insurance,” said Justin Marks whose team is in its fourth year of competition in the Cup Series. “Daniel has been vital to this team and its culture since the first day. Freeway joined that same year and we have all continued to grow together and will continue into 2025.”

Suárez, who won the 2016 Xfinity Series title, said he is pleased to continue his association with Trackhouse Racing and Freeway Insurance.

“Trackhouse is home to me and I have enjoyed every minute I have been here,” said Suárez who became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup race when he dominated the race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022. “We plan to keep working, growing and winning more races. We can only do that with the support of my Amigos and Amigas at Freeway Insurance. They have backed me for the last several years and we have grown close with their customers and employees.”

Freeway Insurance joined Trackhouse and Suárez in 2021 to ensure everyone knows low-cost car insurance is available to people who need it, regardless of their driving record.

During its relationship, the combination led to a national television and digital advertising campaign featuring Suárez in English and Spanish and customer outreach across the nation. Freeway Insurance recognition among NASCAR viewers and the public dramatically increased as millions of television viewers and social media fans watched Suárez on the racetrack and in commercials.

Building on that success, Freeway Insurance served as the primary sponsor for Suárez in the 66th running of the Daytona 500 in February.

“We value our partnership with Trackhouse and Daniel Suárez who has become a powerful ambassador of our Freeway brand and an influential voice in our own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Daniel’s story inspires us and deeply connects to the daily lives and goals of our Hispanic customers,” said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution company in the United States.

“Thousands of race fans have met Daniel at Freeway Insurance stores across the country, and we want him to meet and share his story with even more in 2025. He has been part of our national advertising initiatives and has introduced new customers to Freeway. We want to continue with that effort and scale our presence in NASCAR so when you see the No. 99 racing by you immediately think of Freeway Insurance.”

Suárez drove the now familiar blue, green and white Freeway Insurance paint scheme to victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 25 in what is the closest three-wide finish in NASCAR history with Suárez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch separated by .007 seconds.

Suárez has helped build Trackhouse Racing that began competing as a single-car team in 2021 with its cars housed at Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, North Carolina. In June of 2021, Trackhouse announced the acquisition of Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets, a move that secured two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries and cleared the path for expansion.

Trackhouse moved into its race shop in Concord, North Carolina and fielded the No. 99 for Suárez and the No. 1 Chevrolet with driver Ross Chastain in 2022. The duo, along with Shane van Gisbergen, have combined for seven victories in Cup Series racing.

In 2016, he became the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate to win a national series title when he won the Xfinity Series championship by claiming victories at Michigan, Dover and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He was the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year – the first Mexican driver to win the award.

Suárez came to America 13 years ago to pursue a NASCAR dream despite not speaking English. He is now a dual citizen of Mexico and the United States taking the oath of citizenship in Charlotte on June 18 and serves as a television host and in-race commentator, in English, with Fox Sports.

He and longtime girlfriend Julia Piquet married on July 30 in Brazil.