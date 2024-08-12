Ford Performance NASCAR – Richmond 2 Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400 | Richmond Raceway

Sunday, August 11, 2024

UNOFFICIAL FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

11th – Ryan Blaney

14th – Josh Berry

15th – Michael McDowell

16th – Brad Keselowski

17th – Todd Gilliland

18th – Chris Buescher

19th – Joey Logano

20th – Noah Gragson

21st – Chase Briscoe

24th – Austin Cindric

25th – Ryan Preece

27th – Justin Haley

32nd – Harrison Burton

33rd – Riley Herbst

35th – Parker Retzlaff

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – DO YOU THINK HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN PENALIZED FOR THAT MOVE? “I don’t know. Apparently, it’s OK. What do you want me to say? Apparently, he can come from five car lengths back and completely wreck someone and then wreck another one to the line and we’re gonna call that racing.”

SHOULD NASCAR TAKE THAT AWAY? “Yeah. They won’t.”

DID YOU THINK THAT WAS COMING? “No. When you get that far ahead that’s three to four car lengths ahead into three. I even backed up the entry. I was like, ‘I’ll just wrap the bottom here. I’m good.’ And he just drives in so hard. Obviously, he didn’t make the turn because he hit me and the 11 was gonna win the race, so he had no intention to race. I beat him fair and square on the restart and he just pulls a chicken shit move. He’s a piece of crap. He sucks. He’s sucked his whole career and now he’s gonna be in the playoffs. Good for him, I guess.”

IF NASCAR DOESN’T DO SOMETHING AND YOU GUYS MAYBE DECIDE TO DO SOMETHING BACK, IS THAT UNFAIR? “You’re asking me and I just got out of the car. I don’t know what I’m gonna do yet, but I know that it’s ridiculous and you can’t stand for it. I can tell you that much. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do next. Obviously, I’ve got to think about it, but you can’t let crap like that happen.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 BodyArmor Sport Water Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I actually thought it was a good night for us. We had a terrible pit stop and lost seven seconds and it really hurt us. We were able to fight back to get in the top 10 before the last caution and ended up 11th. Overall, it was a good night. I definitely think it could have been better, but not bad.

WAS IT FUN HAVING THE OPTION TIRE? “I thought it was neat to see when everyone put them on you had various strategies through the race of who put them on and when. I thought it was neat. They would go and then they would kind of fall off a cliff, so I thought that was pretty neat how it reacted like that, so I’ll be curious to see what happens going forward.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 4 P&G Supports Our Military Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was fine. We struggle a little bit more than we thought we were going to, but, all in all, we executed a good race. We stayed on the lead lap and got a solid finish, so we’ll just build off of that and go to Michigan.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I am proud of everyone on the Love’s RV Stop Ford Dark Horse team. The run before the caution I had to race the 24 and 77 really hard for a top-10. We were then too loose. We tried two tires at the end and got a top 15. Travis made a great call in the beginning to take reds. We went from free pass to seventh. That changed our night and put us in contention.”