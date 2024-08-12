Lawless Alan to Drive for AM Racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan International Speedway

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series veteran Lawless Alan will drive the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 17, 2024.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team heads to the Irish Hills after a welcome three-week break, allowing the family-owned team to reset and recharge ahead of the upcoming 13-race stretch to the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.

Alan, who pilots the No. 33 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, will make his Xfinity Series debut in the 21st race of the season.

Los Angeles, Calif. native Alan is in the midst of his third full-time season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. The 2024 season campaign marked his return to Reaume Brothers Racing, where Alan debuted in 2021.

Through 16 Truck Series races this season, Alan has earned a season-high 11th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in April and heads to Michigan International Speedway on the heels of a respectable 18th-place finish in this past Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 250 Truck Series after starting 25th.

AUTOChargit, who has served as Alan’s primary marketing partner in the Truck Series this season, will adorn the primary positions of the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the 125-lap race.

AUTOChargit provides a complete turn-key solution for the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Mobile Charging Units.

AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for up to ten vehicles to be charged by a single charger, significantly reducing infrastructure costs and increasing charging efficiency.

Alan will receive additional support this weekend from partners AUTODockit, AUTOParkit, AUTOStorit,

Garage Floor 24, ithena, Nord Drive Systems, PARKSentry and Siemens.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with AM Racing,” said Alan.

“I believe I will have the opportunity to be competitive at Michigan with our No. 15 AUTOChargit Ford Mustang and have the chance to bring the team and our partners a strong finish on Saturday afternoon.”

Alan has never competed at the 2.0-mile Michigan International Speedway but will have the opportunity to support both his AM Racing and Reaume Brothers Racing teams during the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 100 on Friday evening, along with drivers Christian Rose and Frankie Muniz, respectively.

“I’ve never been to Michigan, but I’ve been taking the last weeks to prepare myself for the race weekend, whether that be with iRacing, watching prior NASCAR Xfinity Series races, or just conversing with team members at AM Racing and Reaume Brothers Racing. Undoubtedly, watching the ARCA race on Friday and asking questions will be essential for making my Xfinity Series debut successful.

“The goal is to make gains from practice to qualifying. When the green flag drops on Saturday afternoon, we need to keep making gains with our No. 15 AUTOChargit Ford Mustang and be able to bring home a top-20 finish or better.”

In addition to Michigan, Alan will pilot the team’s No. 15 AUTOChargit Ford Mustang at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the Focused Health 250 on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The Cabo Wabo 250 (125 laps | 250 miles) is the 21st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 3:30 – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 4:10 p.m. The 38-car field is set to take the green flag on Saturday, August 17, 2024, shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.