Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

Race: Clean Harbors 250 (250 laps / 187.5 miles) | Race 16 of 23

Track: Richmond Raceway

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Date & Time: Saturday, August 10th | 7:30 PM ET

No. 41 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Bayley Currey

Start: 15th

Stage 1: 17th

Stage 2: 19th

Finish: 23rd

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey’s promising run in Richmond was hindered by electrical issues. After starting 15th, the No. 41 team began to make ground in stage one. Currey would finish 17th in the stage, followed by a 19th-place run in stage two. When the issues were found, he was forced to wait two laps under caution as the crew rectified them. Currey settled for a 23rd-place result in the race.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Hate that we had those issues to put us behind tonight. I really was impressed with the speed that we had in our DQS/Masked Owl Chevy and the gains we made after practice. We were really coming into our own and almost broke into the top-10 there for a little while. Then we had those electrical issues that just took us out of it. On a positive note, we are making gains on our short track package, so hopefully all the guys on my No. 41 team can use that for Milwaukee.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills Racing

Start: 18th

Stage 1: 35th

Stage 2: 35th

Finish: 35th

Driver Points: 22nd

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: A bead failure on the right front tire of the No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet forced Matt Mills out of the race early in Richmond. After qualifying 18th, Mills put in work to climb into the top-15 shortly before the conclusion of stage one. On lap 57, the tire blew and Mills made hard contact with the wall in turn four. He was credited with a 35th-place finish.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Yeah, I’m all good. The impact, I just wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have a warning that the tire was going down. We were really moving through the field and it felt like we had really good pace in our truck. I went to the outside to make another move to pass on another one and it blew on us. I’m heartbroken; I love this place and I felt like we had a really good truck and this was the last chance for us to turn our season around and make the playoffs. Just wasn’t our day.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 45 Moore’s Venture Foods Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Kaden Honeycutt Racing

Start: 8th

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 14th

Driver Points: 23rd

Owner Points: 9th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt secured the No. 45 team’s spot in the NCTS Owner’s Playoffs following tonight’s regular season finale at Richmond Raceway. Honeycutt qualified a strong eighth-place, and just missed out on stage points with an eleventh-place finish in stage one. He dropped to 22nd in stage two, and was eventually spun due to contact with another competitor, but rebounded for a top-15 finish in 14th.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: What does it mean to know you’re going to fight for the owner’s championship?

“It’s big for us. We really want to be a couple of spots better than where Ross and Carson were the past couple of years and bring home an owner’s championship for Al. We’ll try to do that for sure, but also learn and take things week-by-week and continue to figure out how to win races. Tonight was rough, but I’m happy that we can go on and fight for a title.”

About Moore’s Venture Foods: Moore’s Venture Foods is a family-owned grocery store chain located in Oklahoma. The chain has brick-and-mortar stores in Alva, Fairfax, Shattuck, and Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and has been operated by the Moore family for three generations. To learn more, please visit www.MooresVentureFoods.com.

