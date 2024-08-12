Meyer Shank Racing Back in Action at WWTR Oval

Pataskala, Ohio (12 August 2024) – After a three-week break built around the Summer Olympic Games, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will launch a homestretch run starting with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Saturday (6:00pm ET, USA, SiriusXM Ch. 218).

MSR drivers Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) and David Malukas (No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda) kick off the final month of the season which will consist of four ovals in five races.

The team will look to maintain the qualifying momentum gained in the two races before the break as both Rosenqvist and Malukas started in the top 10 at Iowa and Toronto. Work over the three-week break focused on converting those results into race-day success as MSR seeks to end the season in the same strong fashion it showed at the start of the year.

The previous two races saw Rosenqvist suffer issues that led to consecutive DNFs (Did Not Finish) for the first time this season, but will look to rebound as the Swedish driver seeks to reclaim a top-10 spot in the season standings.

Things are more positive for the No. 66 car as Malukas has taken it to its best finishes of the year since taking over the seat five races ago. He capped that run with a sixth-place result in Toronto and is poised to move into the top 20 in points despite missing the first half of the season with a wrist injury.

Malukas has great reason for optimism heading to the 1.25-mile oval located outside of St. Louis, Missouri as the young driver has finished second (2022) and third (2023) in his only two starts there. Rosenqvist has three top-10 results in his six previous starts at WWT Raceway and has led in three of those starts as well. MSR is looking for its first top-10 finish there since 2021, but the team has earned a pair of top-10 starting spots in its seven previous WWTR starts.

Qualifying on the oval takes place Friday evening with coverage beginning at 4:20pm ET on Peacock. Coverage of Saturday night’s 260-lap race begins at 6pm ET on USA Network and Peacock. All of the action can also be heard live on Sirius XM Radio, Channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “It’s been good for everyone to have this break and I feel like we’ve recovered the fire to get back into the fight. We’re definitely going into the oval part of the season and I’m ready to turn left!”

David Malukas: “I’m excited to return to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. This track has been amazing for me, with back-to-back NTT INDYCAR SERIES podiums in the last two years. The energy and incredible support from the fans make it a truly special place. I’m ready to see what we can achieve this year and push for another great result!”