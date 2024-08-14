Erik Jones Foundation to Host Third Annual ‘3 Reasons to Race’ Event at Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club

Charlotte, NC (August 14, 2024) – For the third year in a row, the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF) will host the ‘3 Reasons to Race’ event to raise awareness about EJF and its three core pillars – igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare. This year’s event will be held at Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club in Clarkston, Michigan, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

“As we continue to grow the Erik Jones Foundation, the ‘3 Reasons to Race’ event has become a big part of our fundraiser initiatives each year,” said Jones. “To be able to go back home to Michigan and showcase not only where I grew up, but the track and racing that got me started and helped me get to where I am today, it’s special. As I’ve progressed in my career, the community has always been super supportive of me and that’s no different when it comes to the foundation. I’m excited to get back home for this event, see familiar faces, have some fun and most importantly, raise funds to support our programs.”

No stranger to Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Jones cut his teeth racing quarter midgets on the Clarkston, Michigan track as a member of the MMRA Quarter Midget Club. A new venue for the ‘3 Reasons to Race’ event, Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club will prove to provide the perfect location for this year’s event. In addition to a silent auction, this year’s event will highlight the next generation of racers with a quarter midget exhibition race where Jones will wave the green flag. Jones will also provide rides in a Toyota Supra on the Waterford Hills Road Course and recording artist Myron Elkins will perform throughout the event.

“The thing I like about our ‘3 Reasons to Race’ event is that anyone can join us,” said Brent Nickola, Executive Director of the Erik Jones Foundation. “We always have a great turnout of racing fans for this event. We are excited to be at the location where Erik started his career and hope we see many new faces.”

Interested in becoming a sponsor? Sponsor Information and Package Options

To purchase tickets to the event: 3 Reasons to Race Event Tickets

About the Erik Jones Foundation:

Established in 2021 by Byron, Michigan native and NASCAR driver, Erik Jones, the Erik Jones Foundation has three main pillars: igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare. The three areas of focus all have a special meaning to Jones and have each played a role in his life.

For more on the Erik Jones Foundation, please visit www.erikjonesfoundation.org.