Race Notes

Michigan International Speedway

FireKeepers Casino 400

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, August 18 at 2:30PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four NCS starts at Michigan International Speedway, earning a best finish of 17th.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top 10s, 17 top 20s and led 49 laps.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“I’m looking forward to running both races at Michigan this year. On the Cup side of it last year, I had a lot of fun driving the car. It’s a lot of speed, a lot of on throttle time and if you get the car right, you’re running wide open. It’s a race track you definitely have to get you courage up for. We had good speed last year, so I’m looking forward to that. On the Xfinity side of it, winning in 2021 will always be a great memory. This year will be a little different with the aero package. It will be new with learning what we have to do to race the racetrack but it’s a fun place, I always enjoy going there and I think we can have a couple of good runs.” – AJ Allmendinger on Michigan International Speedway

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 22 NCS starts at Michigan International Speedway. Allmendinger has an average finish of 21.4 and has led one lap.

So far in to 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has made 10 NCS starts and earned three top 10s, five top-20 finishes and led 13 laps.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“Michigan is a place that we all look forward to going to. It’s a track where you get to truly feel the speed, grip, and all the things that make NASCAR racing what it is. This will be my first trip there in this car, so I’m really excited to get on track. It’s always a battle of manufacturers and bragging rights, so hopefully all of us on team Chevy can do our part.” – Daniel Hemric on Michigan International Speedway

No. 31 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made two NCS starts at Michigan International Speedway, earning a best finish of 12th.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned three top 10s, nine top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.

This weekend, Hemric’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 will feature Poppy Bank’s premier online savings account.

Poppy Bank’s premier online savings account starts with a 5.50% Annual Percentage Yield (currently the highest in the nation) and is available online to any qualifying individual in the United States (terms and conditions apply). For more information, visit Poppy Bank‘s website.

Race Details

Michigan International Speedway

Cabo Wabo 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, August 17 at 3:30PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 13 starts Michigan International Speedway in the NXS. The team has earned one win, one top five and seven top-10 finishes.

The team achieved its victory at Michigan in 2019, when AJ Allmendinger led 70 laps en route to the win.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, eight top fives, 21 top-10 finishes and led 129 laps.

DANIEL DYE

“I’m excited to go back to Michigan after a couple years, and represent Race to Stop Suicide again on our Kaulig Racing No. 10 Camaro. I enjoyed racing the ARCA car there, and hope to use the experience of that to help me this weekend. It will be interesting running the same package as we did at Indy, but I’m glad to have had the experience to run it before.” – Daniel Dye on Michigan International Speedway

No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Dye will make his first-career NXS start at the 2.0-mile oval at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native has one previous start at Michigan in the ARCA Menards Series, where he finished third in 2022.

Dye is coming off a career-best NXS finish of seventh at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 20 with Kaulig Racing.

The 20-year-old driver recently clinched a position in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs, where he competes full-time in 2024.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“We had some decent runs at Michigan in ARCA. It’s a high-horsepower kind of track, so you need a fast motor to get good finishes there. I’m looking forward to working with [new No. 11 crew chief] Eddie [Pardue] for the rest of the season.” – Josh Williams on Michigan International Speedway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made seven starts in the NXS at Michigan International Speedway. His best finish there (18th) came in 2021.

Williams earned two top 10s in five starts in the ARCA Menards Series at Michigan.

Williams sits 18th in the NXS points standings with three top 10s and 14 laps led.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made two NXS starts at Michigan International Speedway. Allmendinger won his first NXS start at Michigan in 2021 and has since earned an additional top-10 finish. He has led a total of 77 laps and has an average finish of fourth.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned three top five and 10 top-10 finishes. Allmendinger has led 36 laps and currently sits sixth in NXS driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

”The [Olympic] break was nice, but I’m excited to get back on the track this weekend! Michigan is another oval that I haven’t raced yet, so there will be lots of learning to do, but that’s the fun in it. Excited to have SafetyCulture on board with us this weekend and hopefully have another good showing Saturday afternoon.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Michigan International Speedway

No. 97 Safety Culture Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen heads to Michigan International Speedway for his first NXS start on the 2-mile, D-shaped track.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before the two-week Olympic Break, Van Gisbergen finished 4th, securing his second top-five finish on an oval this season.

The three-time Supercars Champion and his No. 97 Chevrolet will carry the SafetyCulture livery for the first time this season in Michigan. SafetyCulture is a global technology company that empowers working teams to drive daily improvements across their organization. Our mobile-first operations platform gives you the knowledge, tools, and processes you need to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day. To learn more visit safetyculture.com.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 Kaulig Racing team lead the NXS in total wins this season (3) and currently sit 13th in driver standings heading into the weekend.

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.