ANCEL Bidirectional Automotive Scanner
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC Truck SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Michigan – August 2024

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read
Photo by Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Michigan International Speedway this weekend with only three races to go in the Cup Series regular season and six to go in the Xfinity Series.

The ARCA Menards Series will get the racing action started Friday evening with the Henry Ford Health 200.

Six active Cup Series drivers have previous wins at the 2-mile track:
Joey Logano – 3
Kyle Larson – 3
Denny Hamlin – 2
Chris Buescher – 1
Kyle Busch – 1
Ryan Blaney – 1

Only two previous Xfinity Series winners are competing at Michigan – AJ Allmendinger (2021) and John Hunter Nemechek (2023). But it’s much more likely that we will see a new driver in Victory Lane as there have been 13 different drivers in Victory Lane, dating back to 2010.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to competition on August 25 at Milwaukee Mile Speedway.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Aug. 16
1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: ARCA Practice/All Entries/No TV
2:30 – 2:50 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying/All Entries/No TV
Impound/Timed/20 Minutes

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Practice (NBC Sports App)
All Entries/Group 1 and 2 – 15 Minutes Each Group
4:10 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle /1 Lap

6 p.m. — ARCA Henry Ford Health 200 race
100 laps, 200 miles
FS1, FloRacing, MRN, SiriusXM

Saturday, Aug. 17
12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
Group A & B/20 Minutes Each Group
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

1:20: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)
Group A & B: Single Vehicle /1 Lap /2 Rounds
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 race
Stages 30/60/125 Laps = 250 Miles
Purse: $1,367,917
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, Aug. 18
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race
Stages 45/120/200 Laps = 400 Miles
Defending Race Winner: Chris Buescher
Purse: $7,902,750
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
NASCAR revokes Austin Dillon’s Playoff eligibility, fines Joey Logano amid controversial Cup finish at Richmond
Next article
Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Hoping For Good Run At Michigan

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category