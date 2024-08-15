NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Michigan – August 2024

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Michigan International Speedway this weekend with only three races to go in the Cup Series regular season and six to go in the Xfinity Series.
The ARCA Menards Series will get the racing action started Friday evening with the Henry Ford Health 200.
Six active Cup Series drivers have previous wins at the 2-mile track:
Joey Logano – 3
Kyle Larson – 3
Denny Hamlin – 2
Chris Buescher – 1
Kyle Busch – 1
Ryan Blaney – 1
Only two previous Xfinity Series winners are competing at Michigan – AJ Allmendinger (2021) and John Hunter Nemechek (2023). But it’s much more likely that we will see a new driver in Victory Lane as there have been 13 different drivers in Victory Lane, dating back to 2010.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to competition on August 25 at Milwaukee Mile Speedway.
NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, Aug. 16
1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: ARCA Practice/All Entries/No TV
2:30 – 2:50 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying/All Entries/No TV
Impound/Timed/20 Minutes
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Practice (NBC Sports App)
All Entries/Group 1 and 2 – 15 Minutes Each Group
4:10 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle /1 Lap
6 p.m. — ARCA Henry Ford Health 200 race
100 laps, 200 miles
FS1, FloRacing, MRN, SiriusXM
Saturday, Aug. 17
12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
Group A & B/20 Minutes Each Group
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
1:20: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)
Group A & B: Single Vehicle /1 Lap /2 Rounds
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 race
Stages 30/60/125 Laps = 250 Miles
Purse: $1,367,917
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, Aug. 18
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race
Stages 45/120/200 Laps = 400 Miles
Defending Race Winner: Chris Buescher
Purse: $7,902,750
USA/MRN/SiriusXM