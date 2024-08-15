NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Michigan – August 2024

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Michigan International Speedway this weekend with only three races to go in the Cup Series regular season and six to go in the Xfinity Series.

The ARCA Menards Series will get the racing action started Friday evening with the Henry Ford Health 200.

Six active Cup Series drivers have previous wins at the 2-mile track:

Joey Logano – 3

Kyle Larson – 3

Denny Hamlin – 2

Chris Buescher – 1

Kyle Busch – 1

Ryan Blaney – 1

Only two previous Xfinity Series winners are competing at Michigan – AJ Allmendinger (2021) and John Hunter Nemechek (2023). But it’s much more likely that we will see a new driver in Victory Lane as there have been 13 different drivers in Victory Lane, dating back to 2010.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to competition on August 25 at Milwaukee Mile Speedway.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Aug. 16

1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: ARCA Practice/All Entries/No TV

2:30 – 2:50 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying/All Entries/No TV

Impound/Timed/20 Minutes

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Practice (NBC Sports App)

All Entries/Group 1 and 2 – 15 Minutes Each Group

4:10 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (NBC Sports App)

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle /1 Lap

6 p.m. — ARCA Henry Ford Health 200 race

100 laps, 200 miles

FS1, FloRacing, MRN, SiriusXM

Saturday, Aug. 17

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

Group A & B/20 Minutes Each Group

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

1:20: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)

Group A & B: Single Vehicle /1 Lap /2 Rounds

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 race

Stages 30/60/125 Laps = 250 Miles

Purse: $1,367,917

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, Aug. 18

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race

Stages 45/120/200 Laps = 400 Miles

Defending Race Winner: Chris Buescher

Purse: $7,902,750

USA/MRN/SiriusXM