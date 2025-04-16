Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 04.16.25

This Week in Motorsports: April 14 – April 20, 2025

NXS/NCTS/ARCA EAST: Rockingham Speedway – April 18-19

PLANO, Texas (April 16, 2025) – NASCAR makes its long-awaited return to Rockingham Speedway this weekend with the ARCA Menards Series East, Truck Series and Xfinity Series all competing on the one-mile short oval. This will be the first time the Xfinity Series will compete at Rockingham since 2004, 2013 for the Truck Series and 2012 for the ARCA Menards Series East.

NASCAR National Series – NXS/NCTS

Jones on hot streak entering Rockingham … Brandon Jones and his No. 20 Toyota GR Supra Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team have been on a strong run of late, finishing inside the top-10 in five of the last six Xfinity Series races. Jones is coming off a fifth-place result at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, which followed his victory at Darlington Raceway to open the month of April. Jones, already locked into the 2025 Xfinity Series Playoffs, currently sits seventh in the series points standings.

Sam Hunt Racing coming off highly successful weekend … Last weekend’s Xfinity Series at Bristol was one to remember for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR), as both of its GR Supras finished inside the top-10 for the third time in team history with Corey Heim in eighth and Dean Thompson in 10th. Thompson has earned top-10s in one-third of the races so far this season in his No. 26 GR Supra, marking a successful start in his Xfinity Series rookie campaign.

Heim looks to continue strong run to begin Trucks season … Along with the top-10 finish for SHR last weekend in the Xfinity Series at Bristol, Heim also scored a third-place result in the Truck Series race with TRICON Garage – his fourth top-five and fifth top-10 in the six races so far this season, to go along with his two wins at Daytona International Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Toyota Development Driver is currently the Truck Series points leader, ahead by 18 points entering this weekend.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series East

Sawalich, Crews take on Rockingham … Toyota development drivers William Sawalich and Brent Crews will pilot Joe Gibbs Racing entries in this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series East race at Rockingham. Sawalich, driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry, will pull double duty as he continues his full-time campaign in the Xfinity Series. It marks his second ARCA start of the season. Crews will also make his second appearance of 2025, coming off a win in his debut at Phoenix Raceway in March.

