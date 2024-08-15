STEPPING IN FOR JOHN FORCE, FUNNY CAR’S JACK BECKMAN EAGER FOR RETURN AT LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 15, 2024) – After nearly four years away, Jack Beckman is thrilled to return to Funny Car racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and he is even more excited with the opportunity in front of him, which begins with this weekend’s 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Beckman was named the fill-in driver for 16-time Funny Car champion John Force following Force’s crash at Virginia Motorsports Park in late June. Beckman will now pilot the 11,000-horsepower PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS for the final eight races of the 2024 campaign, earning points – and a possible 17th championship – for Force.

The magnitude of the moment isn’t lost on Beckman, a former world champion and 33-time event winner, who is thrilled to get behind the wheel for the first time since 2000 at this weekend’s event in Brainerd.

“Brainerd will mark a literal ‘Second-Chance’ in many ways,” Beckman said. “I am thrilled to be a part of the return of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS back to NHRA competition. It has been nearly four years since I made a run that earned championship points, and more than 16 years since driving a Funny Car while also working a full-time job.”

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) powered to the winner’s circle at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. This year, the event will again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, including eliminations action on FOX on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. ET. It is the 14th of 20 races during the 2024 season, but the first of the year for Beckman, who will start his year sixth in points.

Before the crash, Force had enjoyed a banner year, winning twice and advancing to three final rounds. That gives Beckman confidence knowing the car had been running well, but there’s also a big adjustment from not being in a car for several seasons.

Beckman raced in the car last weekend, which was helpful, and he hopes to use that momentum this weekend in Brainerd.

“We learned a couple things about the car. Remember, John and I don’t weigh the same (and) our driving styles are a little bit different,” Beckman said. “The crew and I are going to have to meld our styles together to where everything is predictable again for them (like) it was when John was driving.

“The biggest thing is now I know how to go home and visualize exactly what this car looks like, feels like, sounds like and responds like. I’ll be better when we get to Brainerd.”

Beckman’s first race back is certainly a riveting story as well, with the fan-favorite returning for the legendary Force to try and help the iconic driver win another world championship. It’s an inspirational and heart-warming story, and Beckman is eager to make the most of it.

He’ll face off against a loaded Funny Car class that also includes John Force Racing teammate and points leader Austin Prock, as well as reigning world champ Matt Hagan, defending event winner Capps, J.R. Todd, rookie Daniel Wilkerson, Cruz Pedregon and Alexis DeJoria. It’s a tough challenge, but Beckman has embraced the moment.

“I, along with thousands of fans in Minnesota, will have John in our hearts this weekend,” Beckman said. “His team and I will do everything we can to make PEAK, our partners, the fans, and John proud.”

Top Fuel’s Brown is after back-to-back Brainerd wins and comes in on a hot streak, winning the most recent race in Sonoma. He’ll face off with points leader and defending world champ Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon, Brittany Force, Steve Torrence and racing legend Tony Stewart.

Glenn currently leads the Pro Stock class, but Elite Motorsports has been dominant as of late, winning six straight races. That’s a group that includes Jeg Coughlin Jr., Sonoma winner Aaron Stanfield, Troy Coughlin Jr. and Erica Enders, while other top names include five-time champ and area native Greg Anderson, Deric Kramer and Eric Latino.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Brainerd International Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Brainerd. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4 and 6:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 16 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 18. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, as well as coverage of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, qualifying action at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and eliminations on FOX at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

