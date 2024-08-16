PRO STOCK’S GREG ANDERSON RETURNS TO HOME STATE FOR LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 16, 2024) – As the winningest Pro Stock driver in NHRA history, Greg Anderson is no stranger to the winner’s circle, including at Brainerd International Raceway, which serves as the host of this weekend’s 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

Anderson, originally from nearby Duluth, Minn., has 105 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series wins to his credit, more than any other Pro Stock driver. At this weekend’s event in Brainerd, he’ll have his eye on his third win of the season and fourth at Brainerd for KB Titan Racing.

As the penultimate race of the regular season before the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs begin, Brainerd remains a critical event during the NHRA season and Anderson will look to win at the fan-favorite facility for the first time since 2011.

“Brainerd is important for a lot of reasons,” said Anderson, who is currently second in Pro Stock points. “Obviously, with the playoffs coming up, it’s time to be on your A-game and hit your peak. You have to peak at the right time of the year, and this is the time – the time to get everything right.”

In 2023, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) collected Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals wins. This season, the event will again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, including eliminations action on FOX on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. ET. It is the 14th of 20 races during the 2024 season and Anderson and the rest of the Pro Stock field will be ready for the weekend.

Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, currently sits second in points behind his KB Titan teammate Glenn. But it has been Elite Motorsports who has claimed the last six Pro Stock wins, with standout Aaron Stanfield earning three of those titles and two from Jeg Coughlin Jr. Other standouts in the class include reigning and six-time world champ Erica Enders, Troy Coughlin Jr. and Deric Kramer.

Anderson will meet up against Stanfield during this weekend’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday. The other side of the Challenge ladder will include Jerry Tucker and Pro Stock rookie Cory Reed, who advanced to the final round in Sonoma in just his second career Pro Stock start.

“It’s a great confidence builder, without a doubt, for both the driver and the team,” Anderson said. “You generally don’t get a practice session for race day. That’s what we consider a practice day, but it’s a real race, and we treat it like a real race. I’ve said every time I win an event that I wish there was another one tomorrow. If we can win, that will be the case and there will be another one tomorrow.”

Top Fuel’s Brown is after back-to-back Brainerd wins and comes in on a hot streak, winning the most recent race in Sonoma. He’ll face off with points leader and defending world champ Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon, Brittany Force, Steve Torrence and racing legend Tony Stewart.

Capps, a seven-time Brainerd winner, is seeking his first win of the season. He has a runner-up appearance under his belt and will be competing in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday against reigning champion Matt Hagan. Funny Car newcomer Austin Prock leads the points with Sonoma winner Bob Tasca III in second.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Brainerd International Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Brainerd. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4 and 6:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 16 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 18. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, as well as coverage of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, qualifying action at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and eliminations on FOX at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, fans can call 866-444-4455. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

