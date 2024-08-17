Richard Petty and Kyle Petty Celebrate Presentation of NABC Recycled Ride to Victory Junction

NABC Recycled Rides® Gifting at Victory Junction Fuels Kids’ Summer Camp Experiences

Allstate, CARSTAR and BASF Join Forces with NASCAR Legend Richard Petty and Kyle Petty to Present NABC Recycled Ride® to the Victory Junction Team

Presentation to Richard Petty, Kyle Petty and Victory Junction Held Thursday, August 15, 2024

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (August 16, 2024) – Campers at Victory Junction heard the engines roar yesterday, but it was an entirely different kind of vehicle – a 2019 Ford F-150 presented to the camp by the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program to help move play equipment, medical equipment and other supplies at the facility. The event was hosted by BASF, a longtime Petty Enterprises partner, and the vehicle was donated by Allstate and refurbished by collision repair partner CARSTAR of Goldsboro. Racing legend and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Richard Petty and NASCAR celebrity Kyle Petty were on hand to start the engines for the presentation.

Victory Junction was a vision of young Adam Petty, and the Petty family built the camp to honor his legacy. Victory Junction enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions by providing life-changing camp experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering; all in a medically-safe environment at no cost to the camper or their family.

“This donation of a truck for our Victory Junction team and campers allows us to allocate more resources to serving children with medical conditions, giving many kids their first chance to ride a horse, catch a fish, shoot a bullseye at the archery range or make a friend,” said Kyle Petty. “This truck carries dreams.”

NABC®, Allstate and CARSTAR of Goldsboro presented a fully reconditioned 2019 Ford F-150 to Victory Junction. Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides® presentation include Alpha Omega Advisement, owner of 13 CARSTAR locations, Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services, Copart, Certified Auto Glass, BRC Towing, Classic Ford of Smithfield, Blue Ridge Color Company and Lee Ford of Wilson.

“We are so proud to present a vehicle to Victory Junction and support their work to serve children and provide incredible life experiences,” said Gerry Poirier, NABC® board member. “Thank you to BASF for making this event possible, to our partners Allstate and CARSTAR for donating and refurbishing the vehicle and to everyone else who donated their time and talents to this project.”

NABC Recycled Rides® is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides® program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council® have donated more than 3,300 vehicles valued at some $47 million.

“BASF has had a long partnership with Petty Enterprises and the NASCAR race team, from providing Petty Blue paint for racecars to supporting restoration and modification projects at Petty’s Garage,” said John Shoemaker, Business Development Manager for BASF. “We have been working on this project to donate a vehicle to Victory Junction for more than a year, and we’re so proud to work with all of our partners to make it happen today.”

Allstate, which donated the vehicle, was also proud to join the celebration.

“We’ve been a partner with the National Auto Body Council for many years and have donated more than 200 vehicles to NABC Recycled Rides,” said Mike Bundra, auto claims director for Allstate. “Being able to present a vehicle to Richard Petty, Kyle Petty and Victory Junction to benefit the campers they serve is truly an honor.”

The team at CARSTAR of Goldsboro, which refurbished the vehicle, said this project continues their commitment to giving back.

“At Alpha Omega Advisement, which owns CARSTAR of Goldsboro and 12 other CARSTAR locations, we are focused on giving back to the communities where we do business,” said Wes Schaefer, vice president, Alpha Omega Advisement. “Our team at CARSTAR of Goldsboro was so proud to work on this vehicle knowing it was going to Victory Junction and the campers there.”

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a member of SeriousFun Children’s Network. Located in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions by providing life-changing camp experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, all in a medically-safe environment at no cost to their families. For more information about Victory Junction, please visit: victoryjunction.org.

ABOUT CARSTAR AND ALPHA OMEGA ADVISEMENTS

CARSTAR Alpha Omega has 13 CARSTAR locations throughout the state of North Carolina… located in Smithfield, Greenville, Kinston, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Cary, Sanford, Cleveland and of course Goldsboro. The founder, Jason Zander, owner of Alpha Omega Advisement LLC, has created an organization that has a core value in giving back in any way possible to various charitable groups.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL AUTO BODY COUNCIL®

The National Auto Body Council® is the premier organization of collision industry partners dedicated to strategic networking opportunities that positively change lives in the communities we serve. The collaborative membership of the National Auto Body Council® has gifted more than 3,300 vehicles and provided extrication opportunities for some 5,500 First Responders in communities around the country through NABC Recycled Rides®, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) and the NABC® Community Impact program. That effort equates to a 4:1 ROI in dollar value delivered from NABC® membership dollars. The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501c3 organization, is committed to the goal of driving change for veterans, military members, first responders and families in need, while harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities where we live and work. As demand for NABC® programs like NABC Recycled Rides® and NABC F.R.E.E.™ grows, so do the needs for resources to manage these important programs. Being able to pursue grants, gifts and donations allows NABC to expand these programs to serve those in need and help communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.