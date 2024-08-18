CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD AMERICA: What a Weekend!

DXDT records first 1-2 finish, takes Pro and Pro-Am wins with Corvette Z06 GT3.R

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (August 18, 2024) – DXDT Racing recorded more landmark results in its first season with the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R by sweeping the GT World Challenge America weekend at Road America and posting victories in multiple classes for the first time.

Tommy Milner and Alec Udell won their fifth race in a row Saturday and added their sixth straight Sunday in the No. 63 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. It’s the third straight weekend sweep in the Pro class for the first-year duo. More notably, they led a team 1-2 overall finish Sunday as the No. 08 Corvette of Bryan Sellers and Bryson Morris won the Pro-Am category in their first race as a pairing.

The results give the first-year Z06 GT3.R eight race victories since debuting in January and a 1-2 finish for the second time – the first coming via Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The strategy from both the 63 and 08 teams was spot-on Sunday. Milner started on the class pole and drove the first 40 minutes in a six-car train of traffic. He handed off to Udell in hopes of getting clean air and clear track, which worked perfectly as he made the eventual winning pass with 40 minutes left and the three lead Pro-Am cars coming out of pitlane.

Udell pounced from second place and into the lead at the first turn, which also allowed Morris to make his challenge for the class lead and second overall. By the time both Corvettes emerged from Turn Five a few seconds later, Udell and Morris ran 1-2 and stayed that way to the end.

It was a nice redemption for the No. 08 Corvette, which was collected by a spinning car in Saturday’s opening race of the weekend. In that contest, Udell started from pole with Milner having to hold off the field on a restart with five minutes to go. He had led by as much as 19 seconds before the late full-course yellow.

DXDT Racing’s next event in GT World Challenge America is Sept. 6-8 at Barber Motorsports Park near Birmingham, Ala.

DXDT RACING CORVETTE POST-EVENT QUOTES

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “All in all, it was a great weekend with two wins again and six in a row. That’s pretty special. On the surface it seems easy, but it’s not! There are so many things that can go wrong. I can’t tell you how many times in my career where we’ve had cars that should have won races but didn’t because something went wrong. I’m super-proud to be part of Corvette Racing and with DXDT Racing. They’ve over the last couple of years made a huge effort to improve every aspect of their program. It’s great to have results that show all the hard work that a lot of people have put in to making this a great team. I’m proud and happy to be part of it.”

ALEC UDELL, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “The crew did a great job with the car. There was limited dry running time this week with all the weather that was moving through. I’m happy to be here, and the Corvette performed beautifully here at Road America. I’m really happy with the platform. Tommy had a great first stint and maybe got caught in some traffic and dirty air. We had a little bit of a battle with the Porsche in the opening laps of our stint. There was a little bit of a traffic jam with some Pro-Am cars, and I was able to take advantage of that and run clean to the finish. I’m really happy for Bryan and Bryson as well. It’s great to see that car up front. I’m happy for the team and for a great team effort.”

BRYAN SELLERS, NO. 08 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Bryson did a great job for us. It for sure was a difficult situation for him. He got the call just a few days before the race. He was eager to get here with us. We ran him in a test about a week ago, and he was fantastic. He’s a great kid and listens really well. We were really impressed with his ability to come in and fit in seamlessly. When it came to this race, he was an easy choice.

“I had a really good in-lap and he had a fantastic out-lap. We talked before the race in the strategy meeting that it would be the difference-maker between him and some of the other drivers because we knew it would be tough to race them. The 29 BMW stopped a lap ahead of us, which I think went in our favor because it gave us another opportunity for a flier. We were able to jump them in the pits and come out right with the leaders and made a great move to get the lead.”

BRYSON MORRIS, NO. 08 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It was a pretty difficult stint but lucky Bryan did a great job to help me get into the lead. I just had to pass one car on the out-lap to get the lead and was able to hold it from there. Thanks to everyone at DXDT Racing. I couldn’t have done it without them. I was getting the gaps to second place from the team and it was coming down a little bit, but we were able to take the win. I’m really excited.”

CHRISTIE BAGNE, CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R PROGRAM MANAGER: “Congratulations to DXDT Racing on today’s 1-2 finish at Road America and victories in both GT World Challenge America Pro and Pro-Am classes. The team continues to show the potential of the Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the hands of customer teams. The strategy and execution on both Corvettes was perfect today and led to this landmark result.”

