BRIGHT LIGHTS AND FAST NIGHTS: CROWN JEWEL BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE SET TO ENTERTAIN FANS AT ICONIC BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 19, 2024) – The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, one of NASCAR’s much-anticipated crown jewel races, is primed to deliver guests a weekend full of high-horsepower action, both on the track and off, when the throttle is cranked to maximum overdrive Sept. 19-21 at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway.

Since the lights were first turned on at Bristol’s late summer race in 1978, America’s Night Race has become one of the can’t-miss big events on every NASCAR fan’s calendar. Amplified greatly by the Dale Earnhardt-Terry Labonte saga, parts one and two, in 1995 and 1999, the Night Race has grown into an event that takes place with great anticipation every season.

With all of the fun to be had for thousands of passionate fans and the epic challenge on the high-banked bullring that awaits drivers in front of packed grandstands, along with all of the major NASCAR history that has been unfolded at the unique short track throughout the decades, and the strong sense of patriotism that fills the air throughout the weekend makes America’s Night Race a crown jewel unlike any other.

While racing is always the main course that’s served inside The Last Great Colosseum, guests should be aware of a full menu of memory-making opportunities guaranteed to boost the fun-meter on the overall experience.

Keep on reading so you won’t miss a minute of the fun that’s on the docket for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend:

* Dale Jr. Rides Again: For the second consecutive year Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday evening of the race weekend. Last year he led 47 laps on the all-concrete high banks and looked like he was on his way to victory before a wire shorted-out late in the race. He ultimately finished 30th, but as a team owner he made it to victory lane to celebrate with Justin Allgaier, who drove JRM’s No. 7 Chevy to the win. This year Earnhardt will try once again to race to victory in the Xfinity Series regular season finale at the controls of his No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevy.

* Epic Anniversaries: Speaking of Earnhardt Jr., 2024 is the 20th anniversary of origin of the track’s mantra, It’s Bristol Baby! In August 2004, after winning the Xfinity Series race the night before, Earnhardt Jr. became the first driver in track history to sweep both races. He was so excited in Victory Lane after winning America’s Night Race, he let out a yell that has taken on a life of its own. When TV reporter Bill Weber asked him why winning this race was so special, Earnhardt Jr. screamed “It’s Bristol, baby!” Since then, the track has adopted that phrase and made it a part of the overall experience at Bristol. There’s a monument erected that recognizes the phrase in the track’s north lot, at BMS Entrance 1.

* Farewell, champ: Bristol Motor Speedway fans who attend the race weekend will get to wave goodbye to Martin Truex Jr., one of the best to ever put on a pair of driving gloves and race helmet. Although the New Jersey native didn’t have the best luck at Bristol in his Cup career, he was able to capture an Xfinity Series win in 2008 and tamed the dirt high banks in a Craftsman Truck in 2021. Truex, the 2017 Cup Series champion, has come close to winning a few Bristol Cup Series races, including this past March when he finished second to Denny Hamlin in the Food City 500. He would love nothing more than to go out on a high note with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race trophy in his hands.

* Dazzling Doubleheader: The race weekend will have a sizzling start with a dynamic doubleheader on Thursday evening. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and the opening act of the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series will showcase some of the most talked-about up-and-coming racing talent in the world of stock car racing. If you are a new fan or a veteran fan, this race should be one that you don’t want to miss. For the low cost of $30 per adult ticket and even lower free price for kids 12 and under, it’s an absolute steal. Two of the hottest rising stars in stock car racing will pull double duty during this race, and a former winning IndyCar racer also will do the double and add to the fun. Connor Zilisch and William Sawalich will be joined by Marco Andretti, as the three will set out to accomplish what only Sam Mayer has done, sweep both races. They will be challenged by tons of talent in both series, including defending Truck champ Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski, all of whom are past Bristol winners. In the Bush’s Beans 200, Andres Perez, Lavar Scott, Greg Van Alst and Kris Wright will be the top contenders. After all the action on the track, DJ Sterl the Pearl will entertain guests into the night with the exhilarating BMS Foam Party.

* Fan Zone on steroids: There’s so much to do during the weekend around the grounds of Bristol Motor Speedway, including making a stop in the Fan Zone. There’s music, games, food, rides, exhibitions, stunts, souvenir haulers, appearances by drivers, legends and other celebrities, autograph sessions and more. Some of those attractions include Axe throwing, fan-interactive inflatables, a race car simulator, the Thunder Dome with RC cars, pit stop challenge and NASCAR arcade games and the always busy Fan City Fan Zone Stage. Guest Welcome Villages are positioned strategically to offer guest assistance.

* United We Race: You won’t find a place that’s more patriotic, that honors, celebrates and cherishes American virtues and values better than Bristol Motor Speedway. From timeless performances of the National Anthem, to powerful military flyovers, the red white and blue can be seen everywhere around BMS property. And on Saturday, the National Anthem performance featuring the MRO children’s choir is certainly a longtime Bristol tradition that shouldn’t be missed.

* Now that’s a TV: OK, it does look like a spaceship up there. Fortunately, it’s not. One of the coolest experiences when attending a race at Bristol is having the opportunity to view the unbelievable entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung stadium video display. Completed in April 2016, Colossus TV has the highest viewing quality of any permanent outdoor stadium display in the world, featuring 2880 x 1350 lines of resolution. Compare that to the average home HD TV screen at 1920 x 1080. It currently hosts nearly 54 million LEDs and 18 million pixels. Watching Colossus TV is like sitting in your living room with the state-of-the-art digital experience, but still having the live race action going on right in front of you.

* Pre-Race Infield Experience: Country music singer and songwriter Tim Dugger will pump up the crowd on Saturday during the pre-race concert. Dugger and his band will perform on the Pre-Race Infield Experience Stage at 5:30 p.m., just before Bristol’s famed driver introductions, where each driver enters the Colosseum to the music of his choice. DJ Sterl the Pearl will provide the jams. Fans of the music and those guests seeking to get closer to all the pre-event action can now purchase the new Pre-Race Infield Experience upgrade for Saturday evening at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Fans will be able to access the area at 5 p.m. and can stay inside the infield until the last driver is introduced, just prior to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race green flag.

* Trackside Live gets it all started Saturday at 4 p.m.: On Saturday in the BMS Fan Zone you won’t want to miss NASCAR’s Trackside Live with hosts Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo taking place on the Food City Fans Zone Stage at 4 p.m., prior to the start of the race. Trackside Live offers interviews with drivers, celebrities and other recognizable figures in the world of sports and entertainment. With Wallace and Roberts involved you never know exactly what you are going to get, but you know it’s going to be fun. The duo brought their Raceday Live show back to Bristol in the spring of 2023 and then took it on the road for several more Speedway Motorsports races. This will be their second Night Race appearance since their return.

* DJ Sterl the Pearl leads Thursday night BMS Foam Party: Speaking of entertainment, fans will get to party the night away after the conclusion of the Thursday night double-header with mic-master DJ Sterl the Pearl on the Food City Fan Zone Stage while gallons upon gallons of foam spews out onto the wild fans in the audience. DJ Sterl the Pearl, a former football player at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, brings the energy to UT football and basketball games throughout the year and he continues to pump out the jams at Bristol for what promises to be another epic Thursday night party.

* Friday night after-party features Kid Kentucky: Speaking of entertainment, following Friday night’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Kid Kentucky will take the Food City Fan Zone Stage by storm to entertain race fans until the early morning hours. Kid Kentucky, widely known as Kid Rock’s biggest fan, pays homage to his idol by delivering the best Kid Rock tribute experience possible. Kid Kentucky offers the total package – the music, the show, the look and the songs. It’s as close as you can get to the real thing.

* Did we say Playoffs: There’s so much fun to be had and we’ve barely mentioned the real star of the show. Yes, it’s Bristol, baby! Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will beat and bang on each other – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem inside the high-banked bullring. In the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers doing what they do best. You’ll see all of the stars, including red-hot Denny Hamlin, winner of the last two Cup races at BMS. Other Playoff eligible contenders are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Bristol All-Star Race winner Chase Elliott. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will serve as the second Playoff race in the opening Round of 10. Regular season champ Corey Heim will lead the charge, followed by Bristol spring winner Christian Eckes, Ben Rhodes, Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth, to name a few. This season the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race has moved back to serve as the regular season finale and will lock in the 12 drivers who will compete for a season championship.

* Fan Track Walk always a fun stroll: The Fan Track Walk, which takes place on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., just a few hours prior to the running of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, returns to give enthusiasts the rare opportunity to walk along the iconic high-banked concrete track where so much NASCAR history has taken place. Fans who are a part of this upgrade activity will get to enter the stadium at 3 p.m. to enjoy their walk around the historic half-mile bullring. Just prior to the green flag, participants will have the opportunity to see, touch and feel the racing surface where all of the legends of NASCAR have battled throughout the years. To participate in the Fan Track Walk, please visit the BMS website, BMS app or call 423-BRISTOL for more information.

* Bring your own stuff: Guests are allowed and encouraged to bring refreshments and food in a soft sided cooler that doesn’t exceed 14x14x14. Fans can also bring another bag not to exceed 18x18x14 to accommodate other necessary supplies like sunscreen, hats, sun glasses, seat cushions and ear protection. To review a complete list of items that are allowed and a few that aren’t, please check the BMS website.

* Family bonding: The race is the perfect opportunity for parents to share their love of NASCAR with their children. Talk about the science of racing, pick favorite drivers, share some laughs and also some ooohs and aaahs when the powerful race cars speed around the track. And for families, BMS is offering free kids tickets on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday kids tickets are only $10.

* Tailgating and camping: Sometimes it’s nice to just get outside and become one with nature. Bristol Motor Speedway provides you with the perfect opportunity to access your inner outdoors enthusiast during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. BMS owns and operates five campgrounds around the facility and each provides a variety of amenities. Whether you drive a modernly-mobile RV or prefer to anchor a tent in the ground, BMS has you covered. New for this season is the Swaggerty’s Tailgate Zone, a popular spot where guests can gather to park and enjoy the atmosphere before racing begins. Once you are here camping, you will have easy access to the grounds and all of the excitement going on inside the stadium. Your ticket to fun is merely a quick walk away.

* Tickets are going fast: Demand is at an all-time high and this historic race weekend is positioned to generate one of the biggest crowds in BMS history. We hope you will be a part of it!

The weekend begins with Ben Rhodes and defending winner Corey Heim battling for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Sept. 19, 8 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series, including rising stars William Sawalich and Connor Zilisch and former IndyCar racer Marco Andretti, also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a titan Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 19, 5 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).

On Friday, Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed and Riley Herbst will be fighting hard in the Xfinity Series regular season finale (Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio). Also, remember, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is also going to make his Bristol return at the Food City 300 driving the blue and yellow No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevy.

Finally, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard in the Round of 16 to advance in the first elimination race of the Playoffs.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. Fans can also purchase tickets at any Food City location through Sept. 13.