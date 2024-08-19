RCR NCS Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow MobilityScience™ Chevrolet Team Continue Momentum with Strong Effort at Michigan International Speedway

Finish: 17th

Start: 10th

Points: 29th

“Overall it was a solid day for our Dow MobilityScience™ team at Michigan International Speedway. We ran consistently inside the top-15 for the majority of it and earned extra points in Stage 2. Justin (Alexander) used pit strategy throughout the race, but a couple of those late race cautions didn’t fall our way. Before the second overtime attempt, we came down pit road for four tires and an adjustment to free up the car. We restarted in the high line and drove back up to 17th-place. At the end of the day, our No. 3 Camaro was probably a top-10 car though. We will keep building off the speed we’ve had these last couple of weeks and race for a win next weekend at Daytona International Speedway.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Team Score Fourth-Place Finish at Michigan International Speedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 13th

Points: 17th

“It was a good day overall for our Lucas Oil team. We maybe needed a tick more speed, but it was a good top eight car and we got a little bit more out of that. It was a good pit strategy by Randall (Burnett) and the guys to keep our track position and keep us up front there. We took two tires at the end and that wasn’t ideal on those short restarts. We hung on though and got a top-five finish out of it. We ran inside the top-10 for the majority of the day and won a stage so that’s good for our No. 8 team.” -Kyle Busch