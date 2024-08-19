Kaulig Racing Race Recap | FireKeepers Casino 400

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

Per the rulebook, Daniel Hemric started the FireKeepers Casino 400 in 32nd, after qualifying was canceled at Michigan International Speedway, due to inclement weather.

Despite handling a touch tight in traffic, Hemric made his way into the top 25 and up to 23rd by lap 38, before the first caution of the day came out. Crew chief Trent Owens made the call to pit under caution for four tires and fuel, before restarting 26th with three laps to go in the stage. Hemric finished the opening stage in 25th place.

Hemric stayed out during the stage break and was set to restart 18th, before the race was red-flagged for weather. When the race resumed on Monday, Hemric elected not to pit and restarted 16th. After falling back to 22nd, Hemric radioed that the No. 31 Poppy Bank Chevy was tighter than when the race started on Sunday. As the green-flag pit stops began, Hemric made it as high as fifth place, before making a scheduled pit stop on lap 94 for four tires and fuel. Once the green-flag stops were complete, Hemric sat 21st, before avoiding three cars with cut tires, which brought out the caution. Hemric pitted under caution from 18th place for tires and fuel and restarted in 21st on lap 115. A wreck on the following lap brought out another caution, and Hemric was forced to the grass to avoid the wreck. The second stage ended under caution, and Hemric finished 24th.

During the second stage break, Hemric came down pit road twice to clean off the grille and work on the damaged splitter, followed by a third trip to top off with fuel. He restarted 26th on lap 126. After making up six spots on the restart, the next caution came out just 10 laps later. Hemric pitted for four tires and fuel, before restarting 20th on lap 141. As the final green-flag stops began, Hemric made it as high as third place before making his final, green-flag stop for right-side tires and fuel with 19 laps remaining. The race stayed green until six laps to go. Owens made the call to pit for fresh tires and an adjustment to finish out the race, and Hemric restarted 23rd with two laps remaining. The field went just one lap, before another, overtime-inducing wreck brought out the yellow. Hemric narrowly avoided the spinning No. 1 car and sat 18th for the second overtime attempt and went on to finish 23rd.

“We showed a lot of speed and potential throughout the weekend. Unfortunately, after avoiding a wreck at the end of stage two and driving through the grass, the splitter got messed up and grass got into the air box, so we just didn’t have the speed or power we had in the first two stages of the race.” – Daniel Hemric

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Per the rulebook, AJ Allmendinger started the FireKeepers Casino 400 in 35th, after qualifying was canceled at Michigan International Speedway, due to inclement weather.

The No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy quickly moved through the field, gaining 10 spots in the first 10 laps. On lap 18, Allmendinger was scored in 24th and reported the car fired off tight. Seven laps later, Allmendinger was running in 22nd and reported that the overall balance of the car was good, but he needed more confidence in the rear. The team came to pit road for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment during the caution on lap 39. Allmendinger went on to finish the opening stage in 18th.

Allmendinger stayed out at the stage break to gain track position and was scored in 13th. Due to weather, the cars were brought to pit road and the remainder of the race was postponed until Monday. When the race resumed, Allmendinger restarted in 13th for the second stage. By lap 82, he reported his car was tighter than it was on Sunday and he had more rear security. As leaders began to pit under green, the No. 16 stayed on track until lap 92, when he came to pit road from sixth place for four tires and fuel. By lap 104, Allmendinger was back up to 13th place. On lap 108, the No. 16, as well as two other cars, cut a tire, and the caution came out for debris. After needing to be towed to pit road, Allmendinger was four laps down and went on to finish the second stage in 32nd.

Allmendinger restarted the third stage in 32nd. The team battled the handling of the No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy for the remainder of the race, and Allmendinger went on to finish 30th.



“We had a really good No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy this weekend. That was a lot of fun to drive, until we cut a tire. Proud of my guys for all their effort. We’re going to keep working hard to bring competitive cars to the track every weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger





About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.