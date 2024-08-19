Toyota Racing – NCS Michigan Post-Race Report – 08.19.24

REDDICK CLAIMS FIRST MICHIGAN WIN, DELIVERS HERTIAGE TROPHY TO TOYOTA

With the victory, Reddick takes over the points lead for the first time in his career

BROOKLYN, Mich. (August 19, 2024) – Tyler Reddick had as strong Toyota Camry XSE late in the running of the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan International Speedway and had a great overtime restart to score the victory. It is Reddick’s second victory of the season, and his seventh straight top-six finish. With the win, Reddick has taken over the points lead for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. It is also the first time that 23XI Racing has ever led the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Ty Gibbs (third) had a strong run and finished third overall and helped Reddick to the win with a great push on the final restart. With the finish, Gibbs expanded his advantage over the cutline to 39 points.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Michigan International Speedway

Race 24 of 36 – 200 Laps, 400 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TYLER REDDICK

2nd, William Bryon*

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, Kyle Busch*

5th, Brad Keselowski*

9th, DENNY HAMLIN

16th, ERIK JONES

24th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

26th, BUBBA WALLACE

29th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

35th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 McDonald’s Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you talk about how you got to the front?

“We went into Sunday night kind of scratching our heads on our McDonald’s Toyota Camry. Everyone at 23XI did a really good job. We had a good mindset coming into today on what we need. I love running high, and I couldn’t yesterday. I knew that it was important for us to work on that coming into the race today. The group did a really good job at that, and we made great adjustments. Honestly, going into stage three we had a tough go of it on pit road, but they had a great catch. Great way to get redemption from one year ago here.”

Can you talk about that last restart and how you were able to get the advantage?

“Well I was pretty pissed. The caution came out with five or six to go, and then William (Bryon) did a really good job of staying with me on the bottom with Brad (Keselowski) closing in when he did. I had to be more focused on him than side drafting William. He got control of it there. I’m really thankful for Ty Gibbs. Great teammate. The Toyota Racing family took care of each other today, that’s for sure.”

You are the points leader now. What does that mean for momentum?

“We are going to go to Daytona, and hopefully don’t crash. Last time we were there, we won the Duels, so hoping to walk away from Daytona with the points lead. If we can do that, it will set us up really good to close it out in Darlington.”

What does it mean to you to deliver the Heritage Trophy to Toyota?

“They dump so much into this sport and really just elevates all of the Toyota Camrys on the race track. They believe in me. They believe in Denny (Hamlin), Michael Jordan – the vision of this race team. It is just really great to have their cooperation and support. One final thing as well. It is really cool to get to victory lane today. Just thinking of Scott Bloomquist and his family and his friends. I think this one should be dedicated to him. He has meant a lot to me. He’s one of those that played a huge role in getting me to this stage. I wouldn’t be here without him,”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you walk me through the final restart?

“Yeah, I feel like we definitely were in contention for sure. I needed to get up sooner off of two to clear the 24 (William Bryon). Just missed it by a little bit. After that, it takes a lap to get momentum. I appreciate my guys bringing me a great car, Interstate Batteries, Monster Energy, Toyota. Thank you to everybody that’s a part of this deal. Definitely a little frustrating, but we’ll take it. It was a good day. Thanks to everybody that helps my program out.”

You came into this race 18 points above the cut line. You leave 39 points above the cut line heading to Daytona. Does that make you sleep better?

“Yeah, for sure. It definitely is good to have a good points day.

Definitely wish we could have won and locked ourselves in. Winning usually takes care of everything. Thankful to be here and thankful to have a good day.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

What did you see that got you in this incident?

“Yeah, I just saw (Kyle) Larson started to spin, and you are so bunched up it is hard to get everybody to slow down at the same time, and I was just caught up in a wreck in our Rheem Camry.”

Did you see the wreck start?

“Yeah, I saw him (Kyle Larson) spin, and we were so bunched up that once one car gets sideways, there is not much that you can do.”

Was there nowhere to go?

“Yeah, I started slowing up, and if I remember right, someone else got turned from behind me, and slid into me. Just a product of restarts.”

