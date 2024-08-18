Richard Childress Racing and Dow Announce Partnership Extension

Innovative Technology and Science-Based Partnership Continues in 2025 with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon Driving the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing

BROOKLYN, Michigan (August 18, 2024) – Dow (NYSE: DOW) and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced today an extension of their partnership, reinforcing a commitment to advancing high-performing mobility through materials science innovation.

“We believe in the power and science of sport and its ability to push the bounds of innovation, particularly through purpose-based partnerships,” said Carlos Padilla II, Head of Global Sports Partnerships at Dow, “so we’re thrilled to be continuing our collaboration on the NASCAR circuit with RCR, working together to help drive a higher-performing future of automotive, both on the racetrack and our everyday roads.”

Dow has been partnered with Dillon and RCR for major milestones in the Welcome, North Carolina driver’s NASCAR career, including the return of the No. 3 to the NASCAR Cup Series, Dillon’s historic Daytona 500 pole as a rookie in 2014, his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series in one of NASCAR’s “Crown Jewel” races at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2017, and a Daytona 500 win in 2018.

“Dow’s relationship has been one of the most personal and authentic relationships of my motorsports career,” said Dillon. “I’ve really enjoyed meeting Dow employees globally, some of which have become close friends. We’ve seen first-hand the power of the partnership with programs such as the Dow Salutes Veterans program growing each year, and customers from a variety of businesses finding value in their relationship with Dow through their at-track experience. Dow has supported me since day 1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it means a lot to know that Dow scientists are working behind the scenes to extract every ounce of speed we can from our Chevys. I’m proud to be associated with one of the world’s foremost materials science companies and will do my best to represent Dow both on and off track.”

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity and collaboration to the RCR team. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet. In recent years, Dow has used their race team partnership to help launch Dow MobilityScience™ – the company’s one-stop shop for all things automotive – and has used the star power of Dillon and the RCR crew to give back to the community and Dow employees with important initiatives such as river cleanups, Habitat for Humanity builds and special initiatives for Dow Employee Resource Groups.

“Collaboration is key when it comes to innovation,” said Jennifer Kempf, Commercial Vice President of Dow MobilityScience™, “and in a world where mobility is ever-changing and the need for more rapidly evolving options on our roads is paramount, it’s teamwork and real-time testing with like-minded partners such as RCR that’s helping bring to life the advancements necessary for progress.”

“Whether it’s corporate citizenship, sustainability initiatives, or celebrating the science of speed through ongoing technological collaborations between RCR engineers and Dow scientists, our relationship with Dow has always been about more than the diamond on the hood of the car,” said Torrey Galida, President of RCR. “Together, we’ve accomplished a lot both on and off the track, and we’re looking forward to building on our strong relationship with continued collaborations.”

Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by using one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack – as a real-time testbed. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports, and follow them on X (@DowSports) and LinkedIn (Dow Sports Marketing Solutions).

For more information on all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

