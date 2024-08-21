ABEL Motorsports looks to continue momentum at Portland

Abel and Sundaramoorthy head to the final INDY NXT by Firestone road course race looking to build on dual podium finishes last weekend at the WWTR oval

SPEEDWAY, IND. (August 21, 2024) – After a 2,000-mile trek from the oval near St. Louis, Mo. to Portland International Raceway, the ABEL Motorsports pair of drivers is ready to build on last weekend’s INDY NXT by Firestone momentum as the season – and the championship battle – draws to a close.

Jacob Abel (Louisville, Ky.) and Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Oconomowoc, Wis.) both scored podium finishes on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval last weekend, with Abel second and Sundaramoorthy taking his first series podium in third. Now the attention turns to the final road course race of the season, the 35-lap race on PIR’s flat but tricky 1.964-mile, 12-turn circuit – with rain possible early in the weekend.

Abel and Sundaramoorthy have each raced at Portland four times previously. Abel contested two USF Pro 2000 races in 2019, finished fourth in INDY NXT in 2022, and 16th last year (caught up in an opening lap incident).

“I’m excited to get back to Portland, and back on a road course,” said Abel. “Anything can really happen in this race – it’s almost like qualifying doesn’t really matter, because something always happens in Turn 1. And if weather is going to be an issue Friday, we need to make the most of whatever dry track time we do get. I think that plays a little bit to my experience, in changing conditions. If we do go into qualifying or the race for the first time on a dry track, I’ve been there before and driven on it in just about every condition, so I know what to expect.”

Sundaramoorthy holds rookie status in the INDY NXT series, and the Portland weekend marks only the second track this season that he has raced at before in the Dallara IL-15. He finished 10th in last year’s race – like Abel, he was also involved in the opening lap incident but was able to continue the race. Sundaramoorthy raced at Portland in four other junior formula series races: two USF2000 races in 2019 and two USF Pro 2000 races in 2022.

“I really like Portland – it’s a fun track and we were super-fast there last year,” said Sundaramoorthy. “Unfortunately, we got caught in the lap one incident, so we ran the whole race a lap down, but it made for good practice – and the last time I went to a track that I’d been to before in this car (WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where he earned two top four finishes), we did really well, so it should be even better this time. If it stays dry, we should have a good chance, but if it rains, that’s one more learning experience – and I’m pretty confident in my ability in the wet as well.”

ABEL Motorsports thanks partners ABEL Construction Company, Advance Ready Mix, Boyd Cat®, S Team Motorsports, Quest Global and OMP for their continued support.

The INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland takes the green flag Sunday, August 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET. The race will be streamed live in the U.S. on Peacock, while international viewers can watch via INDYCARLIVE, with INDYCAR Radio available at indycar.com and on Sirius XM.

About ABEL Motorsports: Team principal Bill Abel began racing motocross in 1972, earning numerous championship titles as he continued the family racing tradition. In 2015, ABEL Motorsports was launched, starting in the USF2000 series and building up the junior open wheel ladder. The team captured the inaugural Formula Regional Americas Championship with driver Kyle Kirkwood in 2018.

ABEL Motorsports currently competes in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, the official development series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, led by third-generation driver Jacob Abel. The team made its INDYCAR debut in 2023 with driver RC Enerson in the Indianapolis 500. For more information visit the official team website at abelmotorsports.com.

About Abel Construction Company: ABEL Construction is one of the largest general contractors in Kentucky, holding licenses in thirteen states. The company has offices in Lexington, Kentucky and Indianapolis, Indiana, with the corporate office in Louisville. Their expertise spans many areas, including general contracting, construction management, design-build, Integrated Project Delivery (IPD), and facilities maintenance.

Abel Construction has helped build some of the region’s most recognizable landmarks. Their projects cover diverse sectors, including automotive, healthcare, post-secondary education, commercial, food/beverage, tech, and industrial/manufacturing. They prioritize client satisfaction, focusing on efficient project delivery regardless of size or cost. The company’s skilled professionals utilize cutting-edge technology and software to ensure successful outcomes. abelconstruct.com/.

