JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Daytona International Speedway (2.5 mile tri-oval)

NXS RACE – Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (100 laps / 250 miles)

TUNE IN – USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 21

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 118

Avg. Finish: 17.7

Points: 13th

Sam Mayer will head back to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for his seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series career start at the 2.5-mile-superspeedway.

The Franklin, Wis. native has a total of 22 NXS starts on tracks measuring two miles or larger in length, earning four top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

The 21-year-old’s best finish on the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega came in the fall of 2022 where Mayer earned a runner-up finish at the Alabama track.

Carolina Carports is back on board the No. 1 Chevrolet for its third time this season with the young driver and their second appearance at Daytona.

Sam Mayer

“We’re ready to head back to Daytona this weekend and hopefully turn some of that bad luck around down there. JR Motorsports has always brought some incredible superspeedway cars and I know that all four of us will be strong again when we get there. It’s great to have Carolina Carports back onboard our No.1 as well and hopefully we can have a repeat of what we did with them in Texas and come home in Victory Lane on Friday night.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s / Sam’s Club Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 21

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 13

Laps Led: 554

Avg. Finish: 12.7

Points: 2nd

Justin Allgaier returns to Daytona as the most recent winner in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Allgaier is also the defending winner of the summer event at Daytona, scoring the win in a dramatic photo finish last year to earn his first victory at “The World Center of Racing.”

Accompanying the win, Allgaier has scored eight top fives and 13 top 10s at Daytona. Additionally, the JRM driver has earned a combined 12 top fives and 20 top 10s in 44 career NXS starts on the sister tracks of Daytona and Talladega.

This weekend marks the return of the “Mayo Missile” for the second consecutive race, as Hellmann’s adorns the No. 7 Chevrolet in a co-branded effort with Sam’s Club.

Justin Allgaier

“Daytona is always a place that I look forward to going to. Anything can happen there and I know that we will have an extremely quick Hellmann’s / Sam’s Club Chevrolet when we unload on Friday. Hopefully we can keep our nose clean and avoid any potential trouble out there and work well with our JRM teammates to come home with a shot at the win. I know that this group is ready to go.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 21

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 11

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 15.6

Points: 10th

Sammy Smith will head to Daytona this weekend for his fourth NXS start on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

In nine combined starts at the drafting tracks of Darlington, Talladega and Atlanta Motor Speedway, Smith has twice earned a best finish of 10th, coming in the last two NXS events at Atlanta.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data statistics, Smith is ranked fourth for quality passes with 800 so far this season.

The No. 8 JRM Chevrolet will display CDT, Inc, a Lake City, FL-based company on the TV panel this weekend. CDT is a trucking company that provides trucking service using flatbed and climate controlled trailers primarily serving the southeastern United States.

Sammy Smith

“This No. 8 JR Motorsports crew brought a really strong car to Michigan last weekend and I’m glad I was able to get more seat-time on a speedway track right before heading back to Daytona. It helped to build my confidence so I’m looking forward to getting our Pilot Flying J Chevrolet out there under the Friday-night lights to see what we can do.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Turtle Wax Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 21

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 30

Avg. Finish: 19.7

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones has made 17 starts at the 2.5-mile facility and has amassed two top-five and five top-10 finishes. His best finish of third came in the season-opening race of 2019.

At the two superspeedways of Talladega and Daytona, Jones has a combined five top-five and nine top-10 finishes in 29 total starts at the two tracks.

On tracks measuring 2 miles or longer in length in the NXS, Jones has accumulated eight top fives and 24 top 10s in 58 total starts.

Jones’ long time partner Turtle Wax, America’s favorite car care brand for over 75 years, will adorn the hood of his No. 9 Camaro this weekend. This will be their first appearance on the hood at Daytona.

Brandon Jones

“We didn’t have the finish we hoped for last weekend, but now we are looking forward to turning it around in Daytona. Superspeedway racing can be unpredictable so this No. 9 team has been working hard to make sure we are prepared for whatever happens. Being in the final stretch before the playoffs we need to put ourselves in position to potentially lock in that spot. I know this team will give me a fast Menards/Turtle Wax Chevrolet, so hopefully we can be up front when it counts.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Daytona International Speedway a combined 112 times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, the organization has recorded eight wins, 29 top fives, and 45 top 10s, with an average finish of 16.1. The eight victories mark the most of any track in the NXS for the organization.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Friday, August 23 from 4:40 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. ET.