Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Zorn Compressor & Equipment Ford F-150

Milwaukee Mile Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 21, 2024) – Layne Riggs will make his debut at the Milwaukee Mile this weekend in a rare, Sunday race for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

This will be Riggs’ first attempt at the mile long track, but has delivered impressive results at other short-tracks on the Truck Series circuit, scoring Top-5 finishes at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, the World Wide Technology Raceway, the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and the Richmond Raceway.

The No. 38 Ford F-150 will bring a new livery this weekend with Riggs’ partnering with Zorn Compressor & Equipment for the 175-lap event. Zorn Compressor & Equipment is a family-owned company based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin with multiple branches located in Wisconsin and Illinois.

With over 55 years of experience in the industry, Zorn distributes a wide variety of compressed air equipment, parts, and services and provide maintenance and repair, emergency service and rentals, installation and plant piping, and air, energy, and system audits. Whether it’s their expertise in the design and installation of systems, their comprehensive maintenance programs, or their robust inventory of parts and lubricants, Zorn’s customers, throughout a variety of industries, depend on them. Zorn is committed to providing top-quality support regardless of each unique need and strive to exceed expectations.

The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 24th at 4:00 pm ET. Sunday’s event is scheduled for 4:00 pm ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Zorn Compressor & Equipment Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“I’ve never raced at Milwaukee, but Dylan (Cappello) and the team have data to go off of from last year so I think we have a pretty good baseline. We had impressive runs at the other short-tracks this season, so I am confident heading into this weekend.

“I am happy to see Zorn Compressor & Equipment join us for the race. I love the paint scheme, and I think fans will like it too. Hopefully I can represent them well and give them a result we can all be proud of.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“I can see Milwaukee being a track that Layne (Riggs) can win at. He has shown a lot of speed at these smaller tracks and Milwaukee is no different. I am confident in Layne’s ability, we just need to execute and be there in the end.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.