Spire Motorsports LiUNA! 175 Race Advance

In Spire Motorsports lone NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) start at the Milwaukee Mile, Derek Kraus started 25th and wheeled the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to an eighth-place finish in last season’s visit to America’s Legendary Oval. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets full time in the NCTS. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolet Silverados in the No. 77.

The LiUNA! 175 from the Milwaukee Mile will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 17th of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Sammy Smith – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Sammy Smith will steer Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Golden Harvest Chevrolet Silverado in Sunday’s LiUNA! 175 at the Milwaukee Mile.

The No. 7 team qualified for the 2024 NCTS owner’s playoffs, seeded eighth on the 10-truck grid with three playoff points. Milwaukee marks the first of three races in the Round of 10, continuing at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 19) and Kansas Speedway (Sept. 27). The crew is tied at the cutline to advance to the Round of Eight.

Friday’s 175-lap event will mark Smith’s fourth and final NCTS start this season. He finished eighth at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (April 5), fifth at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway (May 19) and sixth at Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 19).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series regular will be pulling double duty this weekend, driving the No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night. He will make the 1,000-mile trip to Wisconsin State Fair Park following the 250 miler.

Smith has two ARCA Menards Series (AMS) starts at the Wisconsin oval, qualifying on the pole and leading 122 laps en route to a victory in the 2022 event with Kyle Busch Motorsports. In 2021, he started on the front row and finished fifth.

The Super Late Model standout participated in the ASA Midwest Tour Father’s Day 100 at the track in 2021. He finished fourth as the race was cut 19 laps short due to inclement weather.

In 63 NXS starts, the Johnston, Iowa, native has 11 top fives, 29 top 10s and claimed his first NASCAR national touring series victory at Phoenix Raceway last March.

The two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion has racked up eight wins across 15 starts in the regional stock car series. He claimed his second-consecutive East Series title in a dominant 2022 campaign, winning five of the seven races while maintaining an average finish of 1.7.

The young-phenom doubled-up in 2022, earning the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown crown. Smith emerged victorious four times in the series and did not finish outside of the top five in all 10 races, maintaining a 2.2 average finish.

The short track ace has earned wins in some of the country’s most notable Late Model races including the Winchester 400, Red Bud 400 and Florida Governor’s Cup. He snagged a CARS Pro Late Model Tour victory in 2021 at Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway and four pavement super late model wins that same season. In 2022, Smith was victorious in a star-studded combination ARCA CRA Super Series/Southern Super Series race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Through 16 races, the No. 7 has compiled two wins with an average starting position of 10.4 and an average finish of 12.6 thus far this season. Kyle Busch led 33 laps en route the team’s first victory of 2024 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and a 112 laps in the team’s most recent triumph in Texas.

In his first season at Spire Motorsports, crew chief Brian Pattie led the No. 7 team to two victories across the first seven events this season, both with Kyle Busch (Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway). The duo also won twice across five races last year with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Matt Mills finished 25th in Pattie’s lone race calling the shots in Truck Series action at Milwaukee last July. He’s been atop the box for a pair of races in Xfinity Series action at the historic Wisconsin oval with drivers Reed Sorenson and David Stremme.

The Golden Harvest colors will wrap Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-081. Kyle Busch parked the truck in victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway in April. The chassis was last on track at Gateway with Andres Perez behind the wheel, who finished ninth in his Truck Series debut.

Sammy Smith Quotes

You’ve seen success at Milwaukee in ARCA and Late Model competition. How do expect your prior experience to correlate to the truck?

“Having won there in the past, I am bringing in a lot of confidence. It is a fun track to race at. I’m excited to get the opportunity to run the Golden Harvest colors in my last run in the No. 7 Silverado this year.”

You’ll be racing the Xfinity car in Daytona on Friday night before making the trip to Wisconsin. In your eyes, what is the biggest challenge in pulling “the double?”

“In my eyes, the biggest challenge will be the weather. Hopefully it is clear Friday night so I can make the trip to Milwaukee before practice and qualifying. The Xfinity car and the truck are completely different, and the two tracks have nothing in common. I think adapting to the car I am in will be the biggest piece in having success this weekend.”

Rajah Caruth – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Rajah Caruth will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Sunday’s LiUNA! 175 at the Milwaukee Mile.

Caruth and the No. 71 team qualified for the NCTS playoffs thanks to their win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this season and ending the regular season fifth in the championship point standings. The Round of 10 kicks off this weekend at Milwaukee and will continue at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19) and Kansas Speedway (Sept. 27). Caruth and Co. are seeded fifth on the playoff grid, seven points above the Round of Eight cutline.

Last time out, Caruth qualified 16th and finished 17th in the regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.

Last season, the 22-year-old finished 15th in the first Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile since 2009.

The Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University senior owns two ARCA Menards Series starts at Milwaukee, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2022.

The Washington, D.C., native is currently fifth in the NCTS championship point standings after 16 races. He has logged two poles, one win, three top-five, eight top-10 and 12 top-15 finishes. He’s recorded a 10.8 average start and an 11.4 average finish.

With his first career NCTS win and pole position earlier this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Caruth became the third African American driver, alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer, Wendell Scott and current NASCAR Cup Series regular Bubba Wallace, to win a NASCAR National Touring Series race.

Caruth raced his first full season in NCTS in 2023, earning four top-10 finishes and closing the year 16th in the division’s championship point standings.

Crew chief Chad Walter will visit Wisconsin State Fair Park for the second time as a crew chief in the Truck Series. He’s also called the shots three times in Xfinity Series action, most recently in 2009 with Justin Allgaier at Team Penske.

The No. 71 Silverado racing on Sunday will be Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-063. The truck has finished inside the top 10 nine times in its 14 starts and paced the field for 188 circuits. Kyle Busch took the chassis to victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2020.

Rajah Caruth Quotes

What makes Milwaukee so unique?

“Milwaukee is unique for a few reasons. You’d expect a track with similar shape to have a lot of grip and high speeds, but it’s actually the opposite. The surface is weathered and hasn’t been repaved in nearly two decades. It is a completely flat race track. For a driver, it’s a challenge because you have to trust the truck in a different way than you would at a high-banked race track with high speeds. It rewards the short trackers that have a good understanding of how to use the brake pedal and the lateral and side grip of the truck. Milwaukee is a different animal, and I think when we get out of there with a good finish, we’ll be in good shape to continue our run for a championship.”

What’s your approach going into your first playoff appearance?

“Number one, I’m really excited for the opportunity. One of my main goals for the year was to get into the playoffs with Spire Motorsports, given the quality of equipment here. We not only got the win earlier this year to lock ourselves in, but we would have made it in based on our point standing as well. In terms of an approach, I wouldn’t say we have changed a thing. I believe we have all the pieces needed to be one of the four competing for a championship in Phoenix. We just need to fine tune some small things and work out some minor kinks. The increased intensity of the playoffs suits me and is something I’m familiar with coming from a sports background. The playoff grind is something I live off of.”

Chase Purdy – Driver, No.77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Chase Purdy will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado in Sunday’s LiUNA! 175.

Last time out, Purdy finished 20th at Richmond Raceway.

In the Truck Series’ return to Milwaukee in 2023, the 24-year-old qualified seventh and finished sixth. He racked up the third-most quality passes on the day with 35.

The Clean Harbors 250 will mark Purdy’s 92nd NCTS start and 17th behind the wheel of the No. 77 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports.

Purdy finished third in the 11-race Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge series within the 2018 ARCA season. He racked up six top fives and nine top 10s while achieving a sixth-place average starting position and a 6.9 average finish.

Purdy is no stranger to victory lane in “The Badger State.” In 2018, he took the checkered in the ARCA Midwest Tour Dixieland 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway. He led 55 laps en route to the win at the Kaukauna, Wis., track. Later that same season, he finished sixth in the Slinger Nationals at nearby Slinger (Wis.) Speedway.

The Meridian, Miss. native earned his best finish of the year on a short track, a third-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in April.

While racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2023, Purdy had the best statistical season of his career. He earned three top-five, 11 top-10 and 14 top-15 finishes while notching a career-best finish of second at Texas Motor Speedway (April 1) and claiming his first career Truck Series pole at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 8). He would snag his second career pole two races later at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Sept.30), a race in which he led a career-high 11 laps.

Crew chief Jason Trinchere is yet to call the shots at the Milwaukee Mile, but was a lead design engineer on Bryan Clauson’s ride at Chip Ganassi Racing in the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series event.

Engineer David Stillman , an Appleton, Wis., native, calls the Milwaukee Mile his home track. Stillman, an industry veteran, spent time at Dale Earnhardt, Inc., Richard Childress Racing, Roush-Fenway Racing and Team Penske prior to arriving at Spire.

Purdy will be behind the wheel of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-073 on Sunday. He piloted the truck to a sixth-place finish in its last appearance at Darlington in May.

Chase Purdy Quotes

How do you plan to attack the final seven races of the year?

“Even though we missed the playoffs, our goal doesn’t change. We are here to win. We no longer have to points race, so we are able to approach each week with the strategy to be up front at the end.”

Milwaukee marked one of your best races of the year last season. How do you feel returning to the track?

“We had great speed last year at Milwaukee. We are taking notes we had from the event and applying it to this weekend. I have a lot of confidence at that place, so I’m looking forward to getting back there.”

From the Top of the Box

Brian Pattie – Crew Chief, No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado

In his first season at Spire Motorsports, Brian Pattie has led the No. 7 team to two victories, both with Kyle Busch. The duo also won twice across five races last year at KBM.

Pattie also collected a victory with Ron Fellows at Watkins Glen International in 1999 to give him five career NCTS wins.

Pattie was atop the pit box for six wins across 14 seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series and has 11 career victories as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Chad Walter – Crew Chief, No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado

Chad Walter has over two decades of experience and began his career with Hendrick Motorsports in 1996.

Walter guided Caruth to his first NCTS win March 1, 2024 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Some of his most notable accomplishments include a pair of Daytona 500 victories (2001 & 2003) with Michael Waltrip, along with Cup Series wins with Steve Park and Terry Labonte.

Jason Trinchere – Crew Chief, No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado

Jason Trinchere earned his Bachelor of Science from Penn State University and began his professional career in 2005 as the race engineer for the iconic No. 75 Spears Manufacturing NCTS team, owned by series’ pioneers Wayne and Connie Spears.

Notable accomplishments include Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 wins with both Ganassi Racing and Penske Racing. He was a key member of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Championship team with driver Joey Logano.

