Young’s Motorsports Daytona Xfinity | The Milwaukee Mile Trucks Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

The Milwaukee Mile | LIUNA 175

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Dexter Bean

Primary Partner(s): Badger Environmental & Earthworks

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

2024 Owner Points Position: 28th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For Sunday afternoon’s LIUNA 175 at the Milwaukee (Wisc.) Mile, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Motorsports veteran Dexter Bean to command the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race of the 2024 season.

About Dexter: Hailing from Westby, Wisc., Dexter Bean earned success in the Midwest in Late Model competition. From Late Models, Bean and his family-owned BlackJack Racing team became a staple in the ARCA Menards Series in the mid-2000s, before earning an opportunity in ARCA with Spraker Racing Enterprises in 2008.

Since then, Dean has been sporadically appearing in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, including a Cup Series start at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in 2009 and most recently competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he made a start in April at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway driving for DGM Racing and earning a 20th-place finish in the Dude Wipes 250.

On Sunday, Bean will make his fourth career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start but first with Young’s Motorsports.

All-Aboard!: For the 17th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Badger Environmental & Earthworks will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 175-lap race on Sunday afternoon.

Badger Environmental & Earthworks, Inc. is a General Contractor, Specialty Contractor that serves the Westby, Wisc. area and specializes in Electrical, Landscaping, Demolition, General Construction Management and Earthwork.

Dexter Bean Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile Stats: Sunday afternoon’s LIUNA 175 at The Milwaukee Mile will mark Bean’s second career Truck Series start at the vastly popular 1.015-mile oval.

Dean made his inaugural Truck Series start at The Milwaukee Mile, finishing 17th after starting 27th for DGM Racing in the 2009 edition of the Copart 200.

The opening round of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will be part of a doubleheader on Sunday with the ARCA Menards Series. It will mark Bean’s fourth career short-track race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

The Milwaukee Mile marks the sixth race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Dexter Bean Truck Series Career Stats: Entering The Milwaukee Mile, Bean has three career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 17th-place finish, at The Milwaukee Mile after starting 27th in the Copart 200 for DGM Racing.

Since 2009, he has carried an average finish of 23.0.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth and fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at The Milwaukee Mile.

The organization posted a team-best 32nd place with former Young’s Motorsports Truck Series winner Spencer Boyd at the wheel in the Clean Harbor 175 on Saturday, August 27, 2023.

Since 2023, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 32.3 and an average finish of 34.0 in three The Milwaukee Mile starts.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 498 starts from 66 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Dexter Bean, please like him on Facebook (Dexter Bean Racing), and follow him on X |Twitter (@dexbean).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Dexter Bean Pre-Race Quote:

On The Milwaukee Mile: “It’s not every day you get to race in God’s country. We have many local partners supporting us this weekend, that will be in attendance here in our great state, and we’re hoping for a really strong debut for them with Young’s Motorsports.”

No. 46 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Thad Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): Petty’s Garage

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 30th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Part of the Family: Just past the half point of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports continues to welcome Thad Moffitt to the organization set to compete in one of two entries in Sunday afternoon’s LIUNA 175 at The Milwaukee (Misc.) Mile for Young’s Motorsports.

As previously noted, Young’s Motorsports has obtained the ownership rights of Faction46 Racing and will field the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado throughout the remainder of the season with Moffitt at the helm.

This weekend’s race is just the ninth time the organization has fielded more than one entry this season.

About Thad: Moffitt, 23, just finished his first entire season in the Trans Am Series TA2 class. Racing for TeamSLR, he finished seventh in the championship standings and second in the rookie standings. He had six top-10 finishes.

Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty, returned to the NASCAR ranks this season after having success in the ARCA Menard Series, finishing fourth in the series championship standings in 2021.

Entering the season, Moffitt had four starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with a best finish of 18th at the Daytona International Speedway in 2022.

In 2024, Moffitt has participated in 15 Truck Series races thus far, matching a career-best 18th place finish at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May.

All-Aboard!: For the 17th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Petty’s Garage returns with Moffitt to serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 175-lap race on Sunday afternoon.

Founded in 2008, Petty’s Garage is a high-performance speed shop owned by “The King” Richard Petty. Headquartered in Level Cross, North Carolina, Petty’s Garage occupies the legendary Petty facility that produced winning stock cars for more than 50 years.

Petty’s Garage specializes in performance upgrades, parts, restorations, custom builds, supercharged engines, paint and body, exhaust upgrades, brake systems, custom interiors, tires and wheels, custom fabricated projects, and corporate builds. If you can dream it, Petty’s Garage can build it.

For more information on Petty’s Garage, please call 336.495.6651 or visit pettysgarage.com.

Thad Moffitt Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile Stats: Sunday afternoon’s LIUNA 175 at The Milwaukee Mile will mark Moffitt’s inaugural Truck Series start at the vastly popular 1.215-mile oval.

However, Moffitt does have one career ARCA Menards Series start in West Allis. In 2021, Moffitt finished ninth after starting eighth in the 2021 edition of the Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile driving for TRICON Garage.

The opening round of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will be part of a doubleheader on Sunday with the ARCA Menards Series. It will mark Moffitt’s seventh career short-track race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

The Milwaukee Mile marks the sixth race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Thad Moffitt Truck Series Career Stats: Entering The Milwaukee Mile, Moffitt has 19 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 18th-place finish twice, most recently at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway after starting 32nd in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 for Faction46.

Since 2022, he has carried an average finish of 28.5.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth and fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at The Milwaukee Mile.

The organization posted a team-best 32nd place with former Young’s Motorsports Truck Series winner Spencer Boyd at the wheel in the Clean Harbor 175 on Saturday, August 27, 2023.

Since 2023, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 32.3 and an average finish of 34.0 in three The Milwaukee Mile starts.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 498 starts from 66 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Thad Moffitt, please visit thadmoffitt.com like him on Facebook, (Thad Moffitt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@thadmoffitt46) and X |Twitter (@thadmoffitt).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Thad Moffitt Pre-Race Quote:

On The Milwaukee Mile: “I feel like we were taking a step in the right direction before our incident at Richmond Raceway.

“I’m excited to get to another short track in Milwaukee where I’ve been before and see what we can do. Milwaukee is a neat race track with a lot of nuances. Drive off and keeping the truck turning will be big for a successful race for me and the Young’s Motorsports team.”

Race Information:

The LIUNA 175 (175 laps | 177.625 miles) is the 17th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, August 24, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. Qualifying will follow from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Sunday, August 25, 2024, shortly after 3:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway | Wawa 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 20th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Friday night’s Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 22nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 100-lap race on Friday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general

liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway will mark Honeyman’s second Xfinity Series start at the historic 2.5-mile speedway located in Daytona Beach, Fla.

This weekend is part of a double-header with the NASCAR Cup Series in its annual summer to the “World Center of Racing.”

Daytona will mark Honeyman’s third career Xfinity Series superspeedway race and second at Daytona International Speedway.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall superspeedway average finish of 17.0.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Honeyman has 29 career

NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.5.

Michigan International Speedway | Cabo Wabo 250 Race Recap: In the 21st race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s inaugural Xfinity Series trip to the Michigan International Speedway.

Qualifying for the 125-lap race on speed in the 33rd position, Honeyman would masterfully climb through the field, Honeyman and crew chief Andrew Abbot would work on the handling of their No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro that allowed the freshman driver to make a brilliant run to the finish.

Taking advantage of a couple of late-race cautions, Honeyman would execute his restarts brilliantly to deliver a strong 12th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Friday, he will be crew chief in his 119th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 118 races, he has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 22nd race will be his eighth tango at Daytona International Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Michigan International Speedway.

In February, the team successfully made its Xfinity Series debut by qualifying a respectable 24th. Unfortunately, a late-race accident collected the team, resulting in a 30th-place finish.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team also has 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the famed central Florida race track.

The organization posted a team-best fourth-place finish with Spencer Boyd at the wheel in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250 on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.9 and an average finish of 16.7 in 20 Daytona International Speedway Truck Series starts.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 21 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.3 and an average finish of 23.5.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Daytona International Speedway: “As we come back to a superspeedway this weekend, I am excited to be in the pack and drafting. Daytona was OK to us when we were there in February.

“This weekend, though, we want to come home with a clean car and a win for my Young’s Motorsports team. The guy’s got my back, and we are very excited for this weekend!”

Race Information:

The Wawa 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 22nd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Qualifying is set for Friday, August 23rd, 2024, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later that day, shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).